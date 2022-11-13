ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281 post-event facts: Alex Pereira makes history with title win in 8th career fight

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4IVn_0j9MzgON00

UFC 281 took place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, and with 11 finishes in 14 fights, including two title changes, it proved to be among the best cards of the year.

The main event saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) earn another combat victory over Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), but this time with the highest stakes imaginable when he claimed the middleweight title with a fifth-round TKO.

The co-headliner saw Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) begin a second reign as women’s strawweight champion when she submitted Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) with a choke in the second round.

For more on the numbers behind both title fights, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC 281.

Event stats

Gallery

UFC 281: Official scorecards from New York

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $332,500.

Pereira, Weili, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler earned $50,000 UFC 281 fight-night bonuses.

UFC 281 drew an announced attendance of 20,845 for a live gate of $11,562,807.77.

Betting favorites went 9-5 on the card.

Betting favorites fell to 23-15 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 14-bout card was 1:36:58.

* * * *

Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya

Gallery

Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281: Best photos

Pereira became the 12th undisputed middleweight champion in UFC history.

Pereira’s eight MMA fights before becoming UFC champion is the second fewest in modern history behind Brock Lesnar’s four.

Pereira’s four-fight UFC winning streak in middleweight competition is the second-longest active streak in the division behind Andre Muniz (five).

Pereira has earned six of his seven career victories by stoppage.

Pereira has earned all six of his career stoppage victories by knockout.

Adesanya suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a knockout defeat.

Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza

Gallery

Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza at UFC 281: Best photos

Weili has earned 19 of her 23 career victories by stoppage.

Esparza suffered her first submission loss since Aug. 12, 2010 – a span of 4,475 days and 22 fights.

Esparza has completed at least one takedown against 14 of her 15 UFC opponents.

Esparza’s 45 takedowns landed in UFC strawweight competition are most in divisional history.

Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) improved to 13-3 (with one no contest) since he moved up to the UFC lightweight division in April 2015.

Poirier’s 21 UFC victories are tied with Charles Oliveira for fourth-most in company history behind Jim Miller (24), Andrei Arlovski (23), Donald Cerrone (23) and Demian Maia (22).

Poirier has earned 14 of his 21 UFC victories by stoppage.

Poirier earned his first submission victory since Dec. 15, 2012 – a span of 3,619 days and 22 fights.

Poirier is one of seven fighters in UFC history to be awarded 13 or more fight-night bonuses.

Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has suffered all three of his UFC losses by stoppage.

Chandler suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar

Gallery

Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: Best photos

Chris Gutierrez (19-4-1 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC) improved to 5-1-1 in UFC bantamweight competition.

Gutierrez has earned all three of his UFC stoppage victories by knockout.

Gutierrez is the only fighter in UFC history to earn knockouts by knee, spinning backfist and by leg kicks.

Frankie Edgar (24-11-1 MMA, 18-11-1 UFC) retired from MMA competition after his loss.

Edgar’s total fight time of 7:57:10 in UFC competition is the most in company history.

Edgar fell to 1-3 since he dropped to the bantamweight division in August 2020.

Edgar has suffered all five of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Edgar has suffered all three of his bantamweight losses by knockout.

Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles

Gallery

Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles at UFC 281: Best photos

Dan Hooker (22-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC) improved to 1-1 since he dropped back down to the featherweight division in March 2022.

Hooker has earned 18 of his 22 career victories by stoppage. That includes nine of his 12 UFC wins.

Claudio Puelles (12-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) has suffered both of his UFC losses by knockout.

Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell

Gallery

Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell at UFC 281: Best photos

Renato Moicano (17-5-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC) improved to 4-1 since he moved up to the UFC lightweight division in March 2020.

Moicano has earned all six of his UFC stoppage victories by submission.

Moicano’s six submission victories by rear-naked choke in UFC competition are third-most tin company history behind Demian Maia (nine) and Kenny Florian (seven).

Brad Riddell’s (10-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since June 2021.

Riddell has suffered all four of his career losses by stoppage.

Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes

Gallery

Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes at UFC 281: Best photos

Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC) has earned 18 of his 21 career victories by stoppage.

Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) has suffered four consecutive losses after starting his career 12-0.

Reyes has suffered all three of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann

Gallery

Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann at UFC 281: Best photos

Erin Blanchfield’s (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at women’s flyweight is tied for the third-longest active streak in the division behind Valentina Shevchenko (nine) and Manon Fiorot (five).

Blanchfield has earned both of her UFC stoppage victories by submission.

Molly McCann (13-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) has suffered both of her UFC losses by submission.

Andre Petroski def. Wellington Turman

Gallery

Andre Petroski (9-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) earned the first decision victory of his career.

Wellington Turman (18-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) has suffered four of his six career losses by decision.

Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar

Gallery

Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar at UFC 281: Best photos

Matt Frevola (10-3-1 MMA, 4-3-1 UFC) has earned six of his 10 career victories by stoppage.

Ottman Azaitar (13-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) had his 13-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Gallery

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) has six of her seven UFC victories by decision.

Michael Trizano def. Seungwoo Choi

Gallery

Michael Trizano def. Seungwoo Choi at UFC 281: Best photos

Michael Trizano (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) improved to 2-3 since he dropped to the featherweight division in May 2019.

Trizano earned the first stoppage victory of his UFC career.

Seungwoo Choi’ (10-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since June 2021.

Choi has suffered four of his six career losses by stoppage.

Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce

Gallery

Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce at UFC 281: Best photos

Montel Jackson (11-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) has earned four of his six UFC victories by decision.

Jackson has landed at least one knockdown in five consecutive fights, the second-longest active streak among UFC fighters behind Tai Tuivasa (six).

Julio Arce (18-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) fell to 2-2 since he dropped to the UFC bantamweight division in July 2021.

Arce has suffered three of his four UFC losses by decision.

Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu

Gallery

Carlos Ulberg’s (6-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) three-fight UFC winning streak at light heavyweight is tied for the second-longest active streak in the division behind Magomed Ankalaev (nine).

Ulberg has earned four of his six career victories by stoppage.

Nicolae Negumereanu (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a knockout defeat.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ex-UFC Fighter Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Dead After Battle With Mystery Illness

The mixed martial arts and UFC community came out in droves to mourn the death of a “legend” who passed away after a long, undisclosed illness on Sunday.Two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, 38, last year shared publicly that his health was declining as he fought a different kind of battle than he was used to—one that he ultimately lost. His cause of death remains unconfirmed.American mixed martial arts promoter Bellator MMA confirmed the news Sunday: “It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”“The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely...
MMAmania.com

NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card

New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’

Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
itrwrestling.com

Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke

For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281 medical suspensions: Frankie Edgar, Dominick Reyes among longest from card with 11 finishes

UFC 281 proved to be a brutal event, and the medical suspensions handed out by the New York State Athletic Commission speak to that. On Monday, MMA Junkie received the full list from the NYSAC, which oversaw UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It showed 19 fighters suspended indefinitely on a card that featured 11 finishes, which means those fighters will need doctor’s clearance before returning to the cage.
bjpenndotcom

Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)

Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Serghei Spivac unfazed by Derrick Lewis' 'loud' name before UFC Fight Night 215 headliner

LAS VEGAS – Serghei Spivac is not emotionally moved going into the biggest fight of his career at UFC Fight Night 215. Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) meets Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+. It’s his first five-round fight inside the octagon, and it’s against a former two-time title challenger who holds the record for most knockouts in history. However, none of that appears to be flustering Spivac.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury

Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone

AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bjpenndotcom

Brad Riddell announces he will be stepping away from MMA competition following his UFC 281 defeat: “Until the fire to compete comes back”

Brad Riddell announced he would take an extended break from competing inside the Octagon following his loss at UFC 281. The City Kickboxing athlete announced today on Instagram that he’ll step away from competition until the fire relights. On Saturday past, Brad Riddell was stopped by Renato Moicano in the first round, marking the Kiwi’s third straight defeat by stoppage.
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy