Read full article on original website
Related
Young voters helped Democrats win the Senate and other midterm elections
Democrats delivered an upset to Republicans over the weekend, clinching a victory in the Nevada Senate race in order to maintain their narrow control of the chamber for at least the next two years. Election victories, like those of incumbent Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of...
What lawmakers are saying about Trump's run for the presidency
Republican lawmakers danced around the question when asked if they would support Donald Trump, who announced Tuesday that he was running again for president, in 2024. "I think you are going to see a lot of other people announcing their candidacy as well, we've got a deep bench," said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. "That's a really good thing,"
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness […]
McConnell wins leadership race but GOP infighting continues
Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell — already the longest serving GOP leader in Senate history — will extend that run for at least another two years after winning against a longshot challenge by Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott to remove him from power. Thirty seven senators voted for...
Republicans seize control of US House, Congress split: projections
Republicans on Wednesday took control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats, networks said, narrowly securing a legislative base to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his term –- and leaving power in Congress split. With inflation surging and Biden's popularity ratings cratering, Republicans had hoped to see a "red wave" wash over America, giving them control of both houses and hence an effective block over most of Biden's legislative plans.
Sen. Cortez Masto, who gave Democrats the Senate, says people want solutions
Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly won reelection over the weekend, giving her party control of the U.S. Senate for another two years. She beat Trump-backed Republican Adam Laxalt by roughly 7,000 votes — a much slimmer margin than in 2016, when she was first elected to the Senate (and notably became the first Latina woman to do so).
Q&A: what does a split Congress mean for US politics?
With Republicans in control of the House and Democrats holding the Senate, expect a legislative logjam
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
ATLANTA — A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took...
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to subpoena Arizona GOP chair's phone records
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block a Jan. 6 Committee subpoena for the phone records of Kelli Ward, an ally of former President Donald Trump. The vote was 7-to-2, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito noting their dissent, without explanation. The court's action means that specific parts...
McCarthy nominated speaker in internal GOP vote but he faces conservative resistance
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was nominated by House Republicans to serve as Speaker of the House when the new session of Congress starts in January, even as control of the chamber remains unclear. The California congressman was nominated by 188 – 31, an aide to McCarthy tells NPR.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reflects on her pivotal reelection in Nevada
Democrats retained control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in an exceptionally close race. The senator reflects on the lessons from her race for her party. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Democrats are expected to keep control of the U.S. Senate after a Senate race in Nevada...
Election officials feared the worst. Here's why baseless claims haven't fueled chaos
In the days following the 2020 election, chaos erupted at the main absentee ballot counting center in Detroit. "Stop the count! Stop the count!" people yelled as they banged on the windows that stood between them and the people trying to tally votes. Social media teemed with false claims of ballots being wheeled in under the cover of night.
Foreign trip becomes victory lap for strengthened Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — For President Joe Biden, an international trip scheduled for just days after the midterm election looked like it would offer an escape hatch, allowing him to jet far away as he faced what many thought would be a crushing verdict from voters. Instead his journey, which included stops in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia, turned into an around-the-world victory lap. Biden spent the trip making congratulatory calls to Democrats who fared better than expected in the midterms, emboldening him during three global summits where he pushed for stronger action on climate change, closer economic ties in Asia and greater condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After facing doubts at home and abroad over his insistence that the United States is turning the page on his chaotic predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden’s contention that “America is back” appeared more durable than ever. “At this critical moment,” Biden said at a press conference in front of a Balinese temple in Indonesia, “no nation is better positioned to help build the future we want than the United States of America.”
What would a Trump 2024 candidacy mean for the Republican Party?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about the future of the Republican Party after the midterms, looking ahead to the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump is promising a, quote, "special announcement" tonight. It's widely expected to be that he is running in 2024. This is a tricky moment for Trump. Many prominent candidates he endorsed in the midterms lost. But recall that people have counted Trump out before. There were the sexual assault allegations.
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo — unsure whether the life she built in the U.S. would stay intact or if she would be deported back to El Salvador. Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington D.C., has been allowed to legally...
How will security around Mar-a-Lago be impacted by Trump's presidential run?
With former President Donald Trump launching another presidential campaign, what does it mean for security in and around Mar-a-Lago?
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe
A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Sarasota County Chief Judge Charles Roberts ordered Flynn to testify...
Georgia State University legal expert weighs in on what's next for state's abortion law
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Anthony Michael Kreis, assistant professor of law at Georgia State University College of Law, about the striking down of Georgia's abortion law. Georgia’s ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy has been struck down. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney...
Naomi Biden joins a unique club: brides who say 'I do' at the White House
Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, is about to join a rare club: people who tie the knot at perhaps the most exclusive address in the nation. Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. She and fiancé Peter Neal, 25, announced their engagement in September of last year.
Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine Tuesday, killing at least one person. Hours later, Poland said there was an explosion on its territory near its border with Ukraine. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Russia is retreating, so why is the U.S....
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0