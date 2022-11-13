ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

WLNS

Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness […]
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Republicans seize control of US House, Congress split: projections

Republicans on Wednesday took control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats, networks said, narrowly securing a legislative base to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his term –- and leaving power in Congress split. With inflation surging and Biden's popularity ratings cratering, Republicans had hoped to see a "red wave" wash over America, giving them control of both houses and hence an effective block over most of Biden's legislative plans.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Sen. Cortez Masto, who gave Democrats the Senate, says people want solutions

Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly won reelection over the weekend, giving her party control of the U.S. Senate for another two years. She beat Trump-backed Republican Adam Laxalt by roughly 7,000 votes — a much slimmer margin than in 2016, when she was first elected to the Senate (and notably became the first Latina woman to do so).
NEVADA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Election officials feared the worst. Here's why baseless claims haven't fueled chaos

In the days following the 2020 election, chaos erupted at the main absentee ballot counting center in Detroit. "Stop the count! Stop the count!" people yelled as they banged on the windows that stood between them and the people trying to tally votes. Social media teemed with false claims of ballots being wheeled in under the cover of night.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Foreign trip becomes victory lap for strengthened Biden

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — For President Joe Biden, an international trip scheduled for just days after the midterm election looked like it would offer an escape hatch, allowing him to jet far away as he faced what many thought would be a crushing verdict from voters. Instead his journey, which included stops in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia, turned into an around-the-world victory lap. Biden spent the trip making congratulatory calls to Democrats who fared better than expected in the midterms, emboldening him during three global summits where he pushed for stronger action on climate change, closer economic ties in Asia and greater condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After facing doubts at home and abroad over his insistence that the United States is turning the page on his chaotic predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden’s contention that “America is back” appeared more durable than ever. “At this critical moment,” Biden said at a press conference in front of a Balinese temple in Indonesia, “no nation is better positioned to help build the future we want than the United States of America.”
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What would a Trump 2024 candidacy mean for the Republican Party?

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about the future of the Republican Party after the midterms, looking ahead to the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump is promising a, quote, "special announcement" tonight. It's widely expected to be that he is running in 2024. This is a tricky moment for Trump. Many prominent candidates he endorsed in the midterms lost. But recall that people have counted Trump out before. There were the sexual assault allegations.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
