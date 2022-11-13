ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Spirit animal based on each Zodiac sign

You're acting like an animal ... possibly this one (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images) According to the signs if the Zodiac, there's a beast in all of us, though not necessarily a mythically ferocious type. What's your spirit animal? Let's take a look at each month ...Aries (March 21 - April 19) (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: LynxTaurus (April 20 - May 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: HorseGemini (May 21 - June 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: Chameleon Cancer (June 21 - July 22) (ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: OtterLeo (July 23 - August 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: LionVirgo (August 23 - September 22) (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: ElephantLibra (September 23 - October 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: FoxScorpio (October 23 - November 21) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: PenguinSagittarius (November 22 - December 21) (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times) Spirit Animal: Hummingbird Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: CrowAquarius (January 20 - February 18) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: OwlPisces (February 19 - March 20) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Spirit Animal: Dolphin11
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: See If Yours Is on the List

We all love our dogs. They're the cutest, most cuddly friend we could ever ask for, unless of course, you're more of a cat person. Just because you think your dog is the best, though, doesn't mean they actually are. Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
The Guardian

The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
pethelpful.com

Rabbit's Mad Reaction to Mom Scolding Him Makes Us LOL

No one wants to be the parent who has to scold the kids, but sometimes when they misbehave, you need to lay down the law so they don't do it again. One person had to do this with her pet, and the reaction they get is too funny. TikTok user...
Dayana Sabatin

Want To Know If Your Cat Really Loves You?

Even the most devoted cat owners wonder whether their cat really loves them. Dog people have it easy. Research also shows cats' reputation as cold and aloof due to their evolutionary ancestry; domestic cats are, by their nature, way more independent than dogs.
pethelpful.com

Top 10 Small Dog Breeds

Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. In the world of dogs, there exists a number of incredibly small and petite breeds renowned for their short stature, light weight, and adorable appearance. Of the nearly 400+ dog breeds that currently exist worldwide, several dogs stand out above the rest in regard to their small size and overall stature.
animalfair.com

Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!

Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
Newsweek

Cavapoo Puppy Hiding Between Human Dad's Legs Melts Hearts: 'Safe Space'

A cuteness overload video of a tiny puppy in his safe place has amassed over 8.7 million views on TikTok. In the video, posted to the page @lifeofpeeko, Peeko the 5-month-old toy Cavapoo from Queensland, Australia, can be seen in the yard with her human dad sitting on his knees behind her. He puts her on the grass as her mom behind the camera calls her over, only to run back to dad and situate herself safely between his knees, poking her head out from between his arms, ears flapping. The text reads, "My Dad's arms are the safest place in the world," while the caption says "I'm just gonna stay here forever thanks."
topdogtips.com

8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs

Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
DogTime

The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds

We all think our dog is the most special – to us, they’re the best dog in the world. We value our own dogs more than the pups we see walking past us on the street because they’re the ones that are there for us. They wake us up with kisses, bring us their favorite […] The post The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Dog Finds Baby's Pacifier on Walk and His Reaction Is Going Viral

Dogs always find the craziest stuff on walks. If you're a dog owner, you're probably familiar with the endless sticks they pick up, or scraps of food they always find. Dogs will literally pick up anything they can get their mouth on no matter how disgusting. TikTok user @good.boy.ollie found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy