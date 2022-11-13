Read full article on original website
Related
Horoscope: Spirit animal based on each Zodiac sign
You're acting like an animal ... possibly this one (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images) According to the signs if the Zodiac, there's a beast in all of us, though not necessarily a mythically ferocious type. What's your spirit animal? Let's take a look at each month ...Aries (March 21 - April 19) (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: LynxTaurus (April 20 - May 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: HorseGemini (May 21 - June 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: Chameleon Cancer (June 21 - July 22) (ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: OtterLeo (July 23 - August 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: LionVirgo (August 23 - September 22) (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: ElephantLibra (September 23 - October 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: FoxScorpio (October 23 - November 21) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: PenguinSagittarius (November 22 - December 21) (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times) Spirit Animal: Hummingbird Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: CrowAquarius (January 20 - February 18) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: OwlPisces (February 19 - March 20) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Spirit Animal: Dolphin11
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
CNET
A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: See If Yours Is on the List
We all love our dogs. They're the cutest, most cuddly friend we could ever ask for, unless of course, you're more of a cat person. Just because you think your dog is the best, though, doesn't mean they actually are. Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’
‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
pethelpful.com
Rabbit's Mad Reaction to Mom Scolding Him Makes Us LOL
No one wants to be the parent who has to scold the kids, but sometimes when they misbehave, you need to lay down the law so they don't do it again. One person had to do this with her pet, and the reaction they get is too funny. TikTok user...
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
Stylists reveal 14 items from your 2022 wardrobe that you should get rid of
Style experts said people should start replacing their high-waisted pants, midi skirts, and camo print because those trends lost popularity this year.
Want To Know If Your Cat Really Loves You?
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder whether their cat really loves them. Dog people have it easy. Research also shows cats' reputation as cold and aloof due to their evolutionary ancestry; domestic cats are, by their nature, way more independent than dogs.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
pethelpful.com
Top 10 Small Dog Breeds
Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. In the world of dogs, there exists a number of incredibly small and petite breeds renowned for their short stature, light weight, and adorable appearance. Of the nearly 400+ dog breeds that currently exist worldwide, several dogs stand out above the rest in regard to their small size and overall stature.
Forget Rex and Spot: These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022
(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all. Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.
Video Of A Cat Making The Bed Exactly 'Like A Human' Melts 1.7 Million Hearts
Mama cat scolds her kitten for ruining the bed and, then, tucks the sheets in neatly like a human. Cats are intelligent pets that consider themselves a part of their owner’s family. As a result, these felines watch human activities and learn from them.
animalfair.com
Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!
Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
Cavapoo Puppy Hiding Between Human Dad's Legs Melts Hearts: 'Safe Space'
A cuteness overload video of a tiny puppy in his safe place has amassed over 8.7 million views on TikTok. In the video, posted to the page @lifeofpeeko, Peeko the 5-month-old toy Cavapoo from Queensland, Australia, can be seen in the yard with her human dad sitting on his knees behind her. He puts her on the grass as her mom behind the camera calls her over, only to run back to dad and situate herself safely between his knees, poking her head out from between his arms, ears flapping. The text reads, "My Dad's arms are the safest place in the world," while the caption says "I'm just gonna stay here forever thanks."
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds
We all think our dog is the most special – to us, they’re the best dog in the world. We value our own dogs more than the pups we see walking past us on the street because they’re the ones that are there for us. They wake us up with kisses, bring us their favorite […] The post The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Dog Finds Baby's Pacifier on Walk and His Reaction Is Going Viral
Dogs always find the craziest stuff on walks. If you're a dog owner, you're probably familiar with the endless sticks they pick up, or scraps of food they always find. Dogs will literally pick up anything they can get their mouth on no matter how disgusting. TikTok user @good.boy.ollie found...
Chihuahua and Kitten 'Absolutely in Love' Melt Hearts Online
A Chihuahua's love for her new feline companion has melted hearts online after a video captured a moment of play. Shared on Reddit on Wednesday, Jamie J. from Arizona posted a video of her 6-year-old dog and new kitten, footage that has delighted animal lovers. Six-year-old Muffin the dog is...
Comments / 0