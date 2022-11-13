ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady fails as receiver in terrible Bucs playcall

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Everything was going so well for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Coming off a dramatic last-second win last week over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, Tampa Bay rolled into Munich for the NFL's first-ever game in Germany with heat. Through the first half of the game, Brady looked like the Touchdown Tom of old, and Tampa Bay looked ready to shake off the grime of their ugly first half of the season.

Brady staked the Bucs to a 14-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks on two early possessions, and the Bucs looked more sleek and relentless than they have all season. Midway through the third quarter, Tampa Bay was mounting yet another drive deep into Seattle territory. Another touchdown would have extended the Bucs' lead to three possessions and all but ended the game.

And then, in one of the stranger play calls of the entire season, the Bucs lined up with Leonard Fournette at quarterback and Brady split wide. Usually in these situations, the quarterback is a decoy, but Fournette actually targeted the well-covered Brady. It, uh, did not go well:

Brady slipped before the ball even reached him, carving a deep divot in the Allianz Arena turf. That allowed cornerback Tariq Woolen to make perhaps the easiest interception he'll ever have. Brady compounded the catastrophe by attempting to trip Woolen, a perfect ending to a perfectly awful play.

Seattle capitalized on the unexpected momentum shift by crafting its best drive of the day, digging deep into Tampa Bay territory. But Geno Smith picked a bad moment to have a very bad moment, fumbling the ball on the Tampa Bay 13 and giving the ball — and the momentum — back to Tampa Bay. The Bucs wrapped the third quarter up 14-3 and driving away from the scene of a playcalling crime that could have been so much worse.

Contact Jay Busbee at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or on Twitter at @jaybusbee.

Commanders end sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Colts owner Jim Irsay take Al Davis-inspired victory lap after Jeff Saturday's debut win

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took considerable heat last week for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Now he's enjoy the fruits of his Week 10 success. Saturday took over an NFL locker room midseason having never coached in any capacity at the NFL or college level. He did so while the Colts bypassed candidates on staff with actual qualifications for the job in a league that preaches meritocracy as minority candidates are regularly bypassed for opportunities. Much of the criticism was justified.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

NEW YORK — (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta's Michael Harris II had a lot in common — perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.
SEATTLE, WA
