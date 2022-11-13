ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tamaractalk.com

Woman Wearing Leopard-Print Robs Tamarac Winn-Dixie With Taser

A woman robbed a Tamarac Winn-Dixie with a Taser before deputies caught her in the store’s parking lot, court records show. Torqunetta Moore, 33, of Miramar, was wearing leopard-print clothing as she pushed a cart loaded with $153 in groceries past the store’s checkout area on Nov. 2, according to an arrest affidavit. There, the store manager confronted her at around 11 p.m., the affidavit states.
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Robbery With Taser and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of an Aggravated Battery on 11/04/2022. The victim advised that his girlfriend struck him several times in the hands and forearm with a broken beer bottle after an argument over breaking up.
TAMARAC, FL
wflx.com

South Florida man accused of killing wife, disposing of body

A South Florida man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his wife, whose body has not been found. Jose Pacheco, 36, was arrested Monday evening in Hialeah, Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Tuesday. Investigators said Pacheco's wife, Mimose Dulcio,...
HIALEAH, FL
wflx.com

‘Check-washing’ scam hits Wellington businesses

A bank of mailboxes at the Wellington Plaza was targeted by a check-washing thief who appears to be cashing in. “Half a million dollars,” said Wellington Plaza’s Property Manager Mary O’Neal. She said a postal service worker told her the crooks had a skeleton, or pass key...
WELLINGTON, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac

A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
TAMARAC, FL
mdcthereporter.com

Life In Prison Is A Fair Sentence For Parkland Shooter

Four years ago, our community witnessed one of the most heinous acts of indiscriminate hatred when Nikolas Cruz conducted a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. On Nov. 2, the grueling trial of Cruz came to an end when he was sentenced to life in prison without the...
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

NABBED! PBSO Finds Stolen Boca Bridges Land Rover, Makes Arrest

SOLID POLICE WORK! Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Nab At Least One Suspected South Palm Beach County Car Thief… SEVEN BRIDGES…BOCA BRIDGES…LOTUS…LYONS ROAD RING CRACKED? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — PBSO just issued this official statement to BocaNewsNow.com: During September and October, PBSO District 4 communities Lotus, Seven Bridges, Boca […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say

MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Reported Shooting Under Investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 79th Street, where the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. No word was released from police on how many people were involved or if any injuries...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant

DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner...
DORAL, FL
