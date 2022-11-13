Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year. Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory...
WSVN-TV
Husband arrested in connection to Fort Lauderdale city employee’s disappearance, alleged murder appears in court; officials search for body
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —A husband accused of murdering his wife appeared in court. “The warrant was issued on Nov. 14 and the charge is second-degree murder,” said a judge. No bond was set for 36-year-old Jose Pacheco as he faced a judge, Wednesday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Wearing Leopard-Print Robs Tamarac Winn-Dixie With Taser
A woman robbed a Tamarac Winn-Dixie with a Taser before deputies caught her in the store’s parking lot, court records show. Torqunetta Moore, 33, of Miramar, was wearing leopard-print clothing as she pushed a cart loaded with $153 in groceries past the store’s checkout area on Nov. 2, according to an arrest affidavit. There, the store manager confronted her at around 11 p.m., the affidavit states.
Family members identify victim in deadly police-involved shooting
West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed a man who they said was armed. Police have not released an update, but family members said the person who was killed was 22-year-old Jerrionte Gibson.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Robbery With Taser and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of an Aggravated Battery on 11/04/2022. The victim advised that his girlfriend struck him several times in the hands and forearm with a broken beer bottle after an argument over breaking up.
cw34.com
Multiple shootings along Congress Avenue spark investigations in 3 communities
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting near a Walmart led to one person going to the hospital and multiple crime scenes under investigation in Lake Park, Riviera Beach, and Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting just after 10:30 a.m....
wflx.com
South Florida man accused of killing wife, disposing of body
A South Florida man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his wife, whose body has not been found. Jose Pacheco, 36, was arrested Monday evening in Hialeah, Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Tuesday. Investigators said Pacheco's wife, Mimose Dulcio,...
WSVN-TV
Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ stolen Bentley found at Hialeah Gardens gas station; man arrested
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey car that was stolen from the driveway of sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ Miami Beach home has been recovered, and police confirmed they have made an arrest in the case. 7News cameras on Monday captured Rosenhaus as he walked toward his white Bentley...
wflx.com
‘Check-washing’ scam hits Wellington businesses
A bank of mailboxes at the Wellington Plaza was targeted by a check-washing thief who appears to be cashing in. “Half a million dollars,” said Wellington Plaza’s Property Manager Mary O’Neal. She said a postal service worker told her the crooks had a skeleton, or pass key...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac
A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
mdcthereporter.com
Life In Prison Is A Fair Sentence For Parkland Shooter
Four years ago, our community witnessed one of the most heinous acts of indiscriminate hatred when Nikolas Cruz conducted a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. On Nov. 2, the grueling trial of Cruz came to an end when he was sentenced to life in prison without the...
NABBED! PBSO Finds Stolen Boca Bridges Land Rover, Makes Arrest
SOLID POLICE WORK! Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Nab At Least One Suspected South Palm Beach County Car Thief… SEVEN BRIDGES…BOCA BRIDGES…LOTUS…LYONS ROAD RING CRACKED? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — PBSO just issued this official statement to BocaNewsNow.com: During September and October, PBSO District 4 communities Lotus, Seven Bridges, Boca […]
cw34.com
Plea hearing for man arrested in Boynton Beach cold case murder
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Carla Lowe, a woman found beaten and run over in the road, was in court for a plea hearing on Monday. Ralph Williams, 60, was arrested in November of 2021 for the murder of Lowe, which...
'We'll get through this:' Family of victim appears at suspect's plea hearing
The suspect in the murder of a Delray Beach woman in 1983 rejected a plea deal during his hearing Monday morning.
Drug-deal dispute led to gas station stabbing, West Palm man facing murder charge tells PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH — An argument following an apparent drug deal outside a suburban West Palm Beach gas station this month led to a stabbing that left one man dead and another facing a murder charge, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies arrested Yunior Gil Verdicia, 36,...
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced to life in prison for MMA fighter's murder
A sentencing trial took place at the Palm Beach Courthouse in the murder case of a Palm Beach County mixed martial arts fighter.
Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say
MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
Click10.com
FHP troopers search for hit-and-run fugitive after crash causes delays on SR-836
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were searching for a hit-and-run fugitive on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused eastbound traffic delays on SR-836, better known as the Dolphin Expressway. According to FHP, the drivers of a Mercedes-Benz and a...
NBC Miami
Reported Shooting Under Investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 79th Street, where the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. No word was released from police on how many people were involved or if any injuries...
Click10.com
2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant
DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner...
