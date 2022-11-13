ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa's New Dancing Video Featuring Daughter Lola Proves They’re the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Jason Momoa just proved he’s one of the coolest dads in Hollywood, and that he and his daughter Lola are the cutest duos out there — all with one video!

On Nov 11, Momoa shared a super rare video of him, his co-star Marlow Barkley, and his daughter Lola dancing to a dance from Dua Lipa. He posted the adorable video with the caption, “i love this movie. SLUMBERLAND . nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j. ps the rest is my trying to hide from marlow so i had enough energy to make this crazy movie. getting old.”

In the super-sweet video, we see Lola teaching Momoa and Barkley to do the dance while they’re behind the scenes on the set of Slumberland . Momoa may be in full gear for the film, but that’s not stopping him from busting a move with his little girl. In the following video, we see the three doing another dance in the backlot, with Momoa’s son Nakoa-Wolf standing off to the side and holding the phone in place to play the music.

Truly, this is so adorable and we hope to see more dancing videos from Momoa and his kids!

We end the post with a series of photos of Momoa and his fellow co-stars, ending with a hilarious video of him on the brink of passing out in a bathroom (and in full costume!)

Momoa shares two children with Lisa Bonet, whom he married in 2017 after being together for over a decade. They welcomed their daughter Lola in July 2007, then their son Nakoa-Wolf in Dec 2008. He’s also the stepfather to Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz . In Jan 2022, Momoa and Bonet announced their amicable split.

In a previous interview with GQ Australia, Moma talked about how he always wanted to be a dad. He said, “I always thought being a dad was cool! But I mean I always wanted to be a dad – that was my thing. Chris, The Rock, all those guys are awesome. But I look up to my uncles. They were idols to me. My cousins are so lucky – I was a little envious of not having a dad around so I always wanted to be one myself.”

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”
A
2d ago

Just so cute. He is such a good Dad . It is so nice to see the bonds he has with his kids. He is such a great actor and is so addicting to watch. I think he is a beautiful man inside and out. It is very refreshing to see a mega star in Hollywood taking time for his family and enjoying the little moments together. I pray for many blessings to him and his family.This warmed my heart to see and thank you for sharing.

