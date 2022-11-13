ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Veterans honored at Arabella assisted living center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Arabella Assisted Living on Friday, honors were given to residents who served in our armed forces over the years. Men and women who served from the Korean War to Vietnam and also during peacetime were given a certificate of honor in remembrance of their service to the country from Life Care health services.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife

There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Beckville Coach Cody Ross on the playoffs

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville Bearcats coming off of a very impressive Bi-District win over Rivercrest 77-7 had head coach talking about the game and their next opponent: Joaquin. He said, “Last week we had Rivercrest in the bi-district round. Played on Thursday night Lobo stadium had a little bit...
BECKVILLE, TX
ketk.com

Power restored to south Tyler after outage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Timpson City Council holds memorial for fellow councilman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson City Council members met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 15, but tragedy had their numbers short a member after sitting councilman Kenneth Walker died in a crash late October. His family and friends were among the audience as council members retired is plaque and...
TIMPSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sam Greenberg shows the proper way to cut a turkey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., Sam Greenberg, stopped by East Texas Live to show East Texans how to properly carve their turkey this Thanksgiving. Watch the video above to see why Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. was chosen to be on Oprah’s Favorite Things and how they plan to be on […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX

One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
LONGVIEW, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hallsville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lindale High School basketball team will have a game with Hallsville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HALLSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy