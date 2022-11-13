Read full article on original website
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
East Texas Women: Carmela Davis is bringing magic to East Texas and beyond
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we head to Longview and introduce you to a woman who brings magic to the lives of others, one light at a time. Meet Carmela Davis, the woman who does it all. She is a mother. “I […]
Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event
LONGVIEW, Texas — NOTE FOR WEB: Story aired on Sunday's show at 10:17 p.m. It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event. Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event...
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KLTV
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
ketk.com
TUESDAY AT 10: $1 million going to East Texas schools for protection
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly $1 million is being sent to protect schools across East Texas in the wake of the tragic Uvalde shooting. Join KETK’s Reyna Revelle as she reveals which districts will receive the funds, and how they might spend it to keep your kids safe.
A Cheerleader's Story: Tyler student athlete recovering from 3 cheer-related concussions
TYLER, Texas — Addison Bockover doesn't take her good days for granted. "A good day means I'm not as sensitive," she explained. "Every day is kind of different; I feel tingling with every noise and it's physically painful, but today I'm not as sensitive." As a junior in high...
Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
KLTV
Veterans honored at Arabella assisted living center
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Arabella Assisted Living on Friday, honors were given to residents who served in our armed forces over the years. Men and women who served from the Korean War to Vietnam and also during peacetime were given a certificate of honor in remembrance of their service to the country from Life Care health services.
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
Longview Police Officer who underwent open heart surgery now diagnosed with cancer, department asking for support
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said on Wednesday they are working on creating means to help support an officer who was determined to have a rare form of cancer after undergoing open heart surgery. “Besides being a police officer, Larry Solomon is also a Marine, so all he knows is how to […]
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
KLTV
Beckville Coach Cody Ross on the playoffs
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville Bearcats coming off of a very impressive Bi-District win over Rivercrest 77-7 had head coach talking about the game and their next opponent: Joaquin. He said, “Last week we had Rivercrest in the bi-district round. Played on Thursday night Lobo stadium had a little bit...
ketk.com
Power restored to south Tyler after outage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
KLTV
Timpson City Council holds memorial for fellow councilman
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson City Council members met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 15, but tragedy had their numbers short a member after sitting councilman Kenneth Walker died in a crash late October. His family and friends were among the audience as council members retired is plaque and...
Sam Greenberg shows the proper way to cut a turkey
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., Sam Greenberg, stopped by East Texas Live to show East Texans how to properly carve their turkey this Thanksgiving. Watch the video above to see why Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. was chosen to be on Oprah’s Favorite Things and how they plan to be on […]
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
Hallsville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
