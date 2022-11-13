ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CDC map puts IL in moderate to high category for flu activity

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M05j6_0j9MwfyN00

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”

It’s not much better in Maryland and Texas, both of which are in the second-worst category (brown on the CDC map).

RSV v. COVID v. flu: Here’s what you need to know

Behind them are five more states in auburn: Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey and New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5gqq_0j9MwfyN00
CDC tracking shows where flu levels are highest in the country. (Map: CDC)

Hospitalization rates for influenza haven’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the CDC. So far, there have been an estimated 1,300 flu deaths, including at least three children.

Activity has spiked over the past month. Less than three weeks ago , no states were in the “very high” categories.

All this flu transmission is also happening earlier than usual – the winter flu season usually ramps up in December or January.

This kitchen item may pose a surprising contamination risk, study finds

Things look better up north; the Pacific Northwest, Upper Midwest and New England all have states in the “minimal” category for flu activity.

The CDC map isn’t based on confirmed influenza lab tests but rather tracks where people are going to the doctor with flu-like symptoms (respiratory illness and fever, plus a cough or sore throat). Because of that, the map “may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms,” the agency explains.

Flu season is ramping up at the same time as children’s hospitals are reeling from an onslaught of young patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus , or RSV. CDC tracking shows RSV cases spiking since September.

There may be some good news: COVID-19 cases have been trending downwards and leveled off in the last three weeks, the CDC’s Dr. Jose Romero said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
WAUKESHA, WI
WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
LOMBARD, IL
WGN News

Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution guaranteeing the right to bargain collectively. The measure in last week’s election was closely watched in Illinois and beyond as a gauge of public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions groups say […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets for the Humane Animal Welfare Society crashed onto a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and HAWS, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescued dogs onboard — crashed into the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf […]
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WGN News

In ‘zero-COVID’ China, 1 case locks down Peking University

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on the main campus — where the case was […]
WGN News

Felony charges for student allegedly found with gun on West Aurora HS campus

AURORA, Ill. — A West Aurora High School student faces felony charges after allegedly possessing a firearm on campus grounds. Officers with Aurora Police Department responded to the school Tuesday around noon following reports of a student with a gun. After detaining the juvenile, police said officers located a firearm in the student’s backpack. SEE […]
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall

CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: People doing residential improvements targeted by robbers in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday regarding a string of robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood over the past couple months. According to CPD, six incidents happened across October and November where 1-3 African American males — described as being 18-30 years old, 5’7″-5’8″ in height, weighing around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy