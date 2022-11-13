ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk impressed by Darwin Nunez’s impact at Liverpool

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gyD9_0j9MwNHP00

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk believes forward Darwin Nunez has impressed with the way he has made light of the burden of his price tag to become a key part of the team quickly.

The Uruguay international heads to the World Cup next week on the back of a match-winning double in the 3-1 victory over Southampton which took his tally for the club to seven in his last 10 appearances.

After a shaky start, which saw him miss three matches after a red card for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen in only his third game for the club, Nunez has rapidly become a fan favourite.

His arrival from Benfica, in what could turn out to be a club-record £85million transfer, placed a large burden on a player who only turned 23 in the summer but – despite starting afresh in a new country where he barely speaks the language – the South American is starting to flourish.

Van Dijk, who knows all about shouldering the weight of a hefty transfer fee after his 2018 £75m move from Southampton was a world record for a defender at the time, has seen the progress first hand.

“We never doubted his quality but obviously, when you have price tag like that and the goals are not flowing like you want, it’s good (he has shown character) and I think he’s done very well,” said the Holland captain.

“Obviously he has all the qualities for a modern-day striker.

“There is a reason why we bought him and he’s maturing, he’s stayed patient, kept his head down and played and that’s a credit to him and hopefully he can keeps scoring and stay important for the group.

“Obviously he learns how we want to play, he learns what we expect from him, he plays a little bit on the left but also has a free role coming into the middle.

“It takes time you know. It is a new team, new environment, new country, new language so it is absolutely normal for him to take a little bit more time (to settle in) but there is no doubt the qualities are there and the goals will follow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207StQ_0j9MwNHP00

While Nunez is an emerging talent, Liverpool’s player of the season so far goalkeeper Alisson Becker has maintained a higher level while team-mates have been struggling for form and he was just as instrumental in the win.

The Brazil international made three crucial saves after the break from Mohamed Elyounoussi, Samuel Edozie and first-half goalscorer Che Adams to deny new Saints boss Nathan Jones hope of getting something out of his Premier League debut at Anfield.

“You shouldn’t take anyone for granted. We certainly never do that,” added Van Dijk.

“He’s important for the group on and off the pitch. We don’t want him to have to make saves, first and foremost. He had to do so (against Southampton) and he was outstanding.

“Brazil are a very good team, they have two of their best goalies in their squad and in my opinion the best goalie in the world is Alisson.”

One Brazilian who will not be going to the World Cup is scorer of Liverpool’s opener Roberto Firmino , whose ninth goal of the campaign is only two short of his tally for the whole of last season and equalled his return for the 2020-21 campaign.

“I think Bobby should be in, but who am I to say that?,” said the Dutchman.

“He took it on the chin, all you can do is recover and be ready for the rest of the season and I think he will do that.”

Southampton came to Anfield and were punished for being far too open in the first half and Jones accepts that is an area to work on.

“We have only kept one clean sheet as a club so that has to change,” he said.

“We were really passive first half. We allowed world class players too much space and that is borderline suicide.

“That is something we address. We will work on the negatives and be better in the next game.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Relaxed Ben White out to make his own World Cup memories

Ben White admits he has few memories of watching England as he approaches his first World Cup in the same relaxed fashion which has seen him move up through the leagues.The 25-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season having played the majority of the campaign at right-back, his form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad in Qatar.White joined the Gunners from Brighton in 2021 on the back of a fine season on the south coast after honing his craft with loan spells at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds.He is a contender to start in England’s defence in their...
The Independent

The happiest man on the planet – Marc Skinner delighted with Man Utd late show

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner declared himself “the happiest man on the planet” after watching his side claim one of the biggest wins in their history against Arsenal.Playing in front of more than 40,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium, United deservedly went in ahead at half-time through Ella Toone’s goal but saw the Gunners fight back, with Frida Maanum equalising and Laura Wienroither putting the hosts ahead.Arsenal were chasing a 15th consecutive Women’s Super League victory but Millie Turner headed in Katie Zelem’s free-kick to draw United level in the 85th minute and Alessia Russo grabbed a stoppage-time winner.Skinner told...
The Independent

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
The Independent

Karim Benzema injury: France star ruled out of World Cup with thigh problem

France star Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training.Benzema’s injury is another blow to a France side who are defending the title they won in Russia four years ago but are already missing key midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker claimed the Ballon d’Or earlier this year and will be the first reigning winner of the prestigious award to miss the World Cup since Kevin Keegan in 1978.A statement released by the French Football Federation confirmed the news, stating: “Karim...
The Independent

World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar

The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Gianni Infantino gives bizarre eve-of-tournament speech

FIFA president Gianni Infantino took centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha.Qatar coach Felix Sanchez was hoping for the best as the Gulf nation get set for their World Cup debut on Sunday, while England and Wales continued their preparations ahead of the opening Group B fixtures on Monday.Here, the PA news agency looks back on Saturday’s events at the 2022 World Cup.Infantino in the spotlightFIFA president Infantino did not hold back when he addressed a pre-tournament media conference in Doha.During an extraordinary hour-long monologue, Infantino took aim at European critics...
The Independent

England defender Eric Dier calls for football to be ‘cherished and looked after’

England defender Eric Dier believes it is essential football is “cherished and looked after in the right way” after saying it would be wrong to ignore off-field matters in Qatar despite it dampening players’ World Cup excitement.The Gulf nation’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and oppressive LGBTQ+ laws have dominated the build-up to the 22nd edition of the tournament.FIFA president Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the World Cup in an extraordinary press conference that finished just before defender Dier spoke to the media.Like his England team-mates and other players at...
The Independent

On this day in 2015: Eddie Jones announced as England’s new head coach

Eddie Jones was announced as England’s first ever overseas head coach in rugby union on this day in 2015.The Australian took the role on a four-year deal starting in December 2015.Jones, a former Australia and Japan coach, replaced Stuart Lancaster who paid the price when England became the first host nation to be eliminated from the group stage in a dismal 2015 World Cup campaign.As part of Jones’ negotiations with the Rugby Football Union, compensation had to be paid to the Stormers for the early release from his long-term contract with the Cape Town-based Super Rugby franchise.“The opportunity to take...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: The tournament kicks off with Qatar against Ecuador

After all the controversy, the 2022 World Cup finally gets under way in Qatar on Sunday, when the hosts face Ecuador.FIFA president Gianni Infantino had taken centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference.Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, meanwhile, is hoping for the best when the Gulf nation make their World Cup debut in Al Khor, while there was a late injury blow for France, with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema ruled out of the tournament.Here, the PA news agency looks back on Saturday’s events at the 2022 World Cup and ahead to Sunday’s action.Qatar...
The Independent

The Independent

925K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy