ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UN probes Egypt police misconduct claims at climate talks

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2o4Q_0j9MwKdE00

The United Nations says it is investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers providing security at this year's international climate talks.

This follows claims that attendees of events at the German pavilion for the COP27 summit were photographed and filmed after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah, who also holds U.K. citizenship.

In a statement provided Sunday to The Associated Press, the U.N. climate office confirmed that some of the security officers working in the part of the venue designated as United Nations territory come from the host country, Egypt.

This was due to the “scale and complexity of providing security at a large scale event" such as the COP27 climate talks, the global body said. It added that their work takes place “under the direction of the operations of the U.N. Department for Safety and Security (UN DSS).”

“The security officers provided for this COP by the host country are from the national police,” it said. “They are here to assist in fortifying the venue and ensuring the safety and security of all participants.”

“UN DSS has been made aware of allegations of the Code of Conduct violations and is investigating these reports,” the climate office told The AP .

Germany's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it was in contact with Egyptian authorities about the incidents at its pavilion.

“We expect all participants in the U.N. climate conference to be able to work and negotiate under safe conditions,” it said in a statement. “This is not just true for the German but for all delegations, as well as representatives of civil society and the media.”

Egyptian officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egypt’s hosting of the international summit has trained a spotlight on its human rights record.

The government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent in recent years, detaining some 60,000 people, many without trial, according to a 2019 tally by Human Rights Watch.

Under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, authorities have also intimidated and barred independent media and local organizations from operating. A prominent imprisoned activist, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, started a hunger and water strike on the first day of the conference to call attention to pressure for his own and other prisoners’ release.

Abdel-Fattah rose to fame during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that spread through the Middle East, and in Egypt he amplified calls for an end to police brutality. He has spent a total of nine years behind bars and is currently serving a 5-year sentence for re-sharing a Facebook post about the death of another detainee.

On Sunday, Abdel-Fattah’s lawyer Khaled Ali said in a social media post that he had not been allowed to visit the activist that afternoon, despite having obtained permission from the country’s public prosecutor. He said he would return on Monday morning. The family say they have not received proof that he is still alive since he stopped drinking water on Nov. 6, and have not received any communications from him since Oct. 31, when he announced his hunger and water strike.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement

Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies. Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
Salon

Maybe the lunatics are right about Ukraine: Defeating Putin isn't worth nuclear war

In recent weeks, a bevy of thought leaders on the political fringe have come out strongly against the war in Ukraine, arguing that the Biden administration and NATO have put us on the path to nuclear conflict. At the beginning of October, Tucker Carlson was lampooned for declaring that the war had entered a new phase, "one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world."
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Poland calls deadly missile strike ‘unfortunate accident’, easing fears of escalation

Poland said a missile blast that killed two civilians appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’ involving Ukrainian air defence rather than a deliberate attack by Moscow.However, Nato allies were adamant that Russia still bore responsibility for the incident, which initially threatened to escalate the war in Ukraine to a frightening new level.Two men were killed in explosions near the weighing section of a grain facility in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about three miles from the border with Ukraine.It involved fragments of a Russian-made missile, and came during Russia’s missile blitz on Ukrainian infrastructure, raising initial fears...
Reuters

NATO's Stoltenberg warns against underestimating of Russia

THE HAGUE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, warning Moscow's strength should not be underestimated despite Kyiv's recent battlefield successes.
The Independent

Government plan to give immunity to ministers, spies and military involved in murder and torture abroad

Conservatives are among MPs battling to stop the government granting immunity to British ministers, spies and military personnel for involvement in murder and torture abroad.Tory grandee David Davis is bringing a series of amendments to the National Security Bill, which has alarmed human rights groups and anti-war crime campaigners.The proposed changes, aiming to strip out clauses granting legal immunity and restricting damages for torture survivors, will be debated in the House of Commons later on Wednesday.In a move backed by the former justice secretary Robert Buckland, opposition MPs are also attempting to add a public interest defence into the Official...
TheConversationCanada

Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out

Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
The Independent

People run for cover as Iranian police appear to open fire on Tehran metro station platform

Footage allegedly shows Iran’s security forces shooting towards people at a metro train station in Tehran.Iranian citizens can be seen fleeing for their lives after security appeared to open fire on them from across the platform.Reports claim police also marched through train carriages and beat women who were not wearing mandatory hair coverings.Unrest continues in Iran as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini enter the third month.Despite heavy surveillance and cameras inside stations, crowds have been gathering on platforms and inside trains, often chanting anti-government slogans.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protests rage in small towns and cities across IranArizona executes death row inmate Murray Hooper in third execution of 2022Security guard overpowers gunman who opened fire in methadone clinic
The Independent

Nigeria floods 80 times more likely with climate change

Heavy rains and flooding that swamped Nigeria, Niger, Chad and the surrounding region between June and October this year was made 80 times more likely because of climate change, a rapid analysis by international climate attribution experts found.Analysis released late Wednesday by the World Weather Attribution group used peer-reviewed methods and found that climate change was overwhelmingly behind the heavy rains that left over 800 people dead, with worse to come as global average temperatures continue to rise.“We will see very intense rains in the region in the coming years,” warned climatologist Friederike Otto of Imperial College London, who...
The Independent

The Independent

920K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy