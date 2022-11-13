ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, the league said he’s fulfilled those obligations.
Photos: Meet Michael Irvin's Longtime Wife

Few figures in the NFL world, if any, are more entertaining to follow than Michael Irvin during the season. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned TV analyst is must-watch whenever he's on ESPN or the NFL Network. It's especially true when Irvin is talking about his former team, who he remains a massive fan of.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Rumored Top 2 Teams

With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly approaching a clear injury status, rumors regarding his potential free agency decision are swirling around the NFL. Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the highly-sought-after free agent. But according to Beckham's former high school coach, Nelson Stewart, two teams stand above the rest.
