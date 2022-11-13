CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, the league said he’s fulfilled those obligations.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO