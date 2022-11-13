Read full article on original website
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Cowboys Draft Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Ezekiel Elliott in NFL Mock
The Cowboys will land superstar Bijan Robinson, the University of Texas running back, in the 2023 NFL Draft, mocks one site.
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, the league said he’s fulfilled those obligations.
Photos: Meet Michael Irvin's Longtime Wife
Few figures in the NFL world, if any, are more entertaining to follow than Michael Irvin during the season. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned TV analyst is must-watch whenever he's on ESPN or the NFL Network. It's especially true when Irvin is talking about his former team, who he remains a massive fan of.
Raiders owner Mark Davis endorses Josh McDaniels as HC
Sunday saw the Raiders lose to the Colts in Jeff Saturday‘s NFL coaching debut. The result dropped Las Vegas to 2-7, and extended their losing streak to three games. Keeping in line with recent reporting on the matter , however, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not in danger of being let go in the near future.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Davante Adams calls out Raiders teammates for not being bought into Josh McDaniels’ culture
We’re 11 weeks into the NFL season, and the Las Vegas Raiders, in the first year of Josh McDaniels’ tenure,
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Rumored Top 2 Teams
With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly approaching a clear injury status, rumors regarding his potential free agency decision are swirling around the NFL. Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the highly-sought-after free agent. But according to Beckham's former high school coach, Nelson Stewart, two teams stand above the rest.
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
Cowboys sign 3 to practice squad, including former 1st round pick
The Dallas Cowboys added three players to their practice squad on Wednesday, including former Atlanta Falcons defensive end and first round pick, Takk McKinley, the team announced.
Colts star LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes season-ending surgery
Shaquille Leonard underwent a second back surgery this year, going under the knife Tuesday morning. This procedure will knock him out for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (on Twitter). The Colts placed the three-time All-Pro on IR last week after he endured a setback with...
