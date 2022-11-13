Read full article on original website
Plan gone wrong: Seahawks defense didn’t expect Buccaneers run game in Munich
Seattle’s coaches crafted a plan in scheme and personnel to defend the opposite of what happened to the defense in Germany.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks overreaction to Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay
The Seattle Seahawks went to Germany to play Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, they aren’t coming home with a victory. The team tried to pull out a victory late but it was simply too little too late. The Seattle Seahawks’ four-game winning streak, unfortunately, came to an end in Germany. The...
KING-5
Seahawks fall to the Buccaneers 21-16 - New Day
The Seahawks couldn't get things going against Tampa Bay's run attack, handing the Buccaneers a win in the first NFL game in Germany. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.
Tom Brady makes history as Tampa Bay Buccaneers win first-ever regular season game in Germany
Tom Brady has become well-accustomed at making history over his long and illustrious NFL career. And on Sunday, the 45-year-old set more historic marks from all the way across the globe.
Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston at QB vs. Rams
Saints coach Dennis Allen won't make a quarterback change this week
2 Kansas City Chiefs among top 10 best-selling jerseys in Germany
After the NFL's successful trip to Munich, numbers show that 2 Chiefs stars are among the best-selling jerseys in Germany.
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green
NBC Bay Area
49ers Overreactions: Is Kyle Shanahan NFL's Most Conservative Play Caller?
49ers overreactions: Is Shanahan NFL's most conservative coach? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Let’s not waste any time and get right into this week’s edition of 49ers overreactions. Overreaction? Yes. That’s blasphemy to suggest 49ers overreactions should take a break when the team wins. And, yes,...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa
The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 10 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs controlled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, to the tune of a 27-17 victory. With three straight victories, the Chiefs sit at 7-2 entering Week 11. Moreover, Kansas City currently has a two-game lead in the AFC West and sits as the number one seed in the AFC. Many offensive pieces had huge days against Jacksonville. Yet, some defensive players stood out for the Chiefs as well.
