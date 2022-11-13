The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.

