FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks overreaction to Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay

The Seattle Seahawks went to Germany to play Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, they aren’t coming home with a victory. The team tried to pull out a victory late but it was simply too little too late. The Seattle Seahawks’ four-game winning streak, unfortunately, came to an end in Germany. The...
NBC Bay Area

49ers Overreactions: Is Kyle Shanahan NFL's Most Conservative Play Caller?

49ers overreactions: Is Shanahan NFL's most conservative coach? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Let’s not waste any time and get right into this week’s edition of 49ers overreactions. Overreaction? Yes. That’s blasphemy to suggest 49ers overreactions should take a break when the team wins. And, yes,...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa

The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
NESN

Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles

The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 10 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs controlled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, to the tune of a 27-17 victory. With three straight victories, the Chiefs sit at 7-2 entering Week 11. Moreover, Kansas City currently has a two-game lead in the AFC West and sits as the number one seed in the AFC. Many offensive pieces had huge days against Jacksonville. Yet, some defensive players stood out for the Chiefs as well.
