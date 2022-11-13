The NFL is now 10 weeks into the 2022 season, with the playoff picture starting to get a little bit clearer in both the AFC and NFC. The Oregon Ducks continue to have high profile performances across the professional landscape, although the school’s two quarterback alumni – Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota – struggled in Week 10 for the Chargers and Falcons, respectively. Elsewhere around the NFL, Oregon alumni Terrance Mitchell hauled in his first interception of the season – and ninth in his career – for the Titans, while Saints receiver Juwan Johnson tied a career high with his fourth touchdown...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO