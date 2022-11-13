Read full article on original website
Plan gone wrong: Seahawks defense didn’t expect Buccaneers run game in Munich
Seattle’s coaches crafted a plan in scheme and personnel to defend the opposite of what happened to the defense in Germany.
Bay Area high school football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
The program has come under scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct before.
Tom Brady makes history as Tampa Bay Buccaneers win first-ever regular season game in Germany
Tom Brady has become well-accustomed at making history over his long and illustrious NFL career. And on Sunday, the 45-year-old set more historic marks from all the way across the globe.
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa
The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants on Sunday when he was benched for the second half of New York's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope the 29-year-old veteran would start...
'Free me': Ejected 49ers player posts on Instagram during game
League officials determined that Greenlaw's contact was "forcible and flagrant"
2 Kansas City Chiefs among top 10 best-selling jerseys in Germany
After the NFL's successful trip to Munich, numbers show that 2 Chiefs stars are among the best-selling jerseys in Germany.
Seahawks fall to the Buccaneers 21-16 - New Day
The Seahawks couldn't get things going against Tampa Bay's run attack, handing the Buccaneers a win in the first NFL game in Germany. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 10 action
The NFL is now 10 weeks into the 2022 season, with the playoff picture starting to get a little bit clearer in both the AFC and NFC. The Oregon Ducks continue to have high profile performances across the professional landscape, although the school’s two quarterback alumni – Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota – struggled in Week 10 for the Chargers and Falcons, respectively. Elsewhere around the NFL, Oregon alumni Terrance Mitchell hauled in his first interception of the season – and ninth in his career – for the Titans, while Saints receiver Juwan Johnson tied a career high with his fourth touchdown...
Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli pacing NHL rookies as his line finds success
Sometimes it takes time and the right people around to develop in the right way. For Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli, playing with Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse has opened his game to new heights this season. Turns out putting the smaller playmaker with larger, physical players has paid dividends for the Coyotes (6-8-1),...
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 10 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs controlled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, to the tune of a 27-17 victory. With three straight victories, the Chiefs sit at 7-2 entering Week 11. Moreover, Kansas City currently has a two-game lead in the AFC West and sits as the number one seed in the AFC. Many offensive pieces had huge days against Jacksonville. Yet, some defensive players stood out for the Chiefs as well.
