Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 10 vs. Tampa

The Seattle Seahawks four-game win streak ended with a 21-16 loss to Tampa in Munich, Germany. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. Being named after a bird, you would have expected the Seattle Seahawks to play better after a long flight. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
SFGate

WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants on Sunday when he was benched for the second half of New York's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope the 29-year-old veteran would start...
NESN

Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles

The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 10 action

The NFL is now 10 weeks into the 2022 season, with the playoff picture starting to get a little bit clearer in both the AFC and NFC. The Oregon Ducks continue to have high profile performances across the professional landscape, although the school’s two quarterback alumni – Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota – struggled in Week 10 for the Chargers and Falcons, respectively. Elsewhere around the NFL, Oregon alumni Terrance Mitchell hauled in his first interception of the season – and ninth in his career – for the Titans, while Saints receiver Juwan Johnson tied a career high with his fourth touchdown...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 10 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs controlled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, to the tune of a 27-17 victory. With three straight victories, the Chiefs sit at 7-2 entering Week 11. Moreover, Kansas City currently has a two-game lead in the AFC West and sits as the number one seed in the AFC. Many offensive pieces had huge days against Jacksonville. Yet, some defensive players stood out for the Chiefs as well.
