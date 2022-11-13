ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
Porterville Recorder

Taylor Heinicke set to start again for Commanders at Texans

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans this weekend, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walkthrough and instead worked out on an outdoor practice field....
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54

BRYANT (2-1) Planes Fortuny 6-8 4-4 16, Bodziony 2-13 0-0 4, Castagne 2-6 1-2 6, Gallagher 2-9 0-0 5, Neira Martinez 6-10 0-0 15, Chasco 2-2 0-0 4, Frongillo 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-6 0-0 0, Berens 0-1 0-0 0, Kiefer 0-1 0-0 0, Mayerhofer 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 4, Totals 21-59 6-8 54.
