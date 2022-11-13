ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Brown scores NCAA record 43 points

1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by an individual player in a single game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points. 1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Porterville Recorder

Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The five free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54

BRYANT (2-1) Planes Fortuny 6-8 4-4 16, Bodziony 2-13 0-0 4, Castagne 2-6 1-2 6, Gallagher 2-9 0-0 5, Neira Martinez 6-10 0-0 15, Chasco 2-2 0-0 4, Frongillo 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-6 0-0 0, Berens 0-1 0-0 0, Kiefer 0-1 0-0 0, Mayerhofer 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 4, Totals 21-59 6-8 54.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy