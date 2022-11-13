Floyd Mayweather vs Deji LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result plus Tommy Fury fight recap

Floyd Mayweather made a swift return to the ring as he took on Deji in Dubai on Sunday, stopping the YouTube star two months after his last outing.

Mayweather, who held world titles in numerous weight-classes in a glistening in-ring career, retired unbeaten in 2017 with a late TKO win against former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Since then, the American, 45, has competed exclusively in exhibition contests, stopping kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura this September , and going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last year and fellow ex-boxer Don Moore this May.

On Sunday, Mayweather fought Deji , brother of fellow YouTube star KSI and the American’s least-qualified opponent yet. Briton Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji) entered the bout with a losing boxing record but had recently secured his first win, stopping fellow YouTuber Fousey in August. The 25-year-old was clearly out of his depth in Dubai, with Mayweather toying with him throughout the fight before securing a TKO in the sixth round. On the undercard , Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – went the distance with Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout, after the Briton’s scheduled pro clash with Paul Bamba fell through eight hours before it was set to take place.

