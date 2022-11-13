Remembrance Sunday 2022: Key moments from King Charles’ first service as monarch
King Charles III has held his first-ever Remembrance Sunday as sovereign, taking over the duty his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, held dearly.
The King led the nation in a two-minute silence, remembering those who have died in conflict since World War One.
Political leaders, including Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, laid wreaths on London’s Cenotaph.
In a nod to his mother and grandfather, King George VI, King Charles laid a wreath which incorporates his racing colours.
This video rounds up the key moments as the day unfolded.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 1