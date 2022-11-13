ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa Addresses Rumors She's Performing At The World Cup In Qatar

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is clearing up any rumors about a performance at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. The pop star took to Instagram Stories to share a quick but meaningful statement .

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar ," she started. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform."

While dispelling these rumors, Dua made sure to make her political stance known amid the news of FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) making huge profits while the migrant workers building the state-of-art stadium for their event continue to face abuse and exploitation.

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," she said before signing off with, "One love, Dua x."

Amnesty International has released a report detailing the specific ways workers from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal who are seeking work in Qatar to escape poverty and unemployment are being exploited while working to build the World Cup stadiums. Workers have spoken out about illegal recruitment fees, bad living conditions, lies about their salary, delayed payments, forced labor, and more. For more context about the unfair treatment of migrant workers in Qatar check out Amnesty.org and the resources on Wikipedia's " 2022 FIFAF World Cup controversies" page .

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 20th to December 18th.

