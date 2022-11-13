ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dave Chappelle targets Kanye West, Donald Trump and others on 'Saturday Night Live'

By Greg Braxton
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebvZb_0j9Mv5RN00

Anxious speculation had been building all week ahead of Dave Chappelle's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.

Since the return of the controversial comedian to the sketch-comedy show was announced, NBC and executive producer Lorne Michaels faced criticism for giving Chappelle a spotlight in light of what they called transphobic comments on his Emmy-nominated 2021 special, "The Closer." Reports circulated that some "SNL" writers upset by his comments were refusing to work with him. Those reports were denied by Chappelle's representatives.

So when he came on stage as the house band played the opening notes of Otis Redding's classic "Try a Little Tenderness" and said he wanted to read a statement, many viewers no doubt wondered whether he was going to address the issue or other hot-button topics.

Pulling out a paper from his black leather jacket, Chappelle read, "I denounce antisemitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community." He then took a sharp poke at the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has come under fire for several antisemitic remarks.

"And that, Kanye," he said with a mischievous grin, "is how you buy yourself some time."

The joke was in a 14-minute opening in which he also targeted Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, Georgia's Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former President Trump.

Aside from a few mild profanities and a few drops of the N-word, Chappelle's comments fell far short of the rawness he has expressed in previous routines. His monologue was received with hearty laughter and applause from the live studio audience.

Much of the routine was aimed at West, who is also known by his preferred name, Ye.

Chappelle said that during his 35-year career, he had heard that "there are two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence, and those words are 'the' and 'Jews.' Never heard someone do good after saying that."

Chappelle also mocked the rapper for bragging that the sportswear maker Adidas would not drop him for making antisemitic remarks. He also referenced Irving, who has been suspended indefinitely by the Nets for posting a link to a film that contains antisemitic material.

"Kanye got in so much trouble, Kyrie got in trouble," he said. He later said "I know the Jewish people have been through some terrible things all over the world, but you can't blame that on Black Americans — you just can't."

When the comment drew only a mild whoop from an audience member, Chappelle said, "Thanks to the one person who said anything."

Taking a swipe at Walker, Chappelle said, "I don't want to speak badly of him because he's Black, but I have to admit he's observably stupid... He's the kind of guy who looks like he thinks before he makes a move on tic-tac-toe."

Trump was also ridiculed: "Why did he have all those documents at his house? He was famous for not reading his press briefings, and now all of a sudden he's got 10,000 documents? I've been fired from many jobs in my life and I'll be very honest with you, sometimes when I was fired, I stole things from the office... But you know what I never stole from work? WORK!"

In response to Chappelle's monologue, Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Sunday, "We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism . Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?"

Times Staff Writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 235

Mic Davis
3d ago

Chappelle doesn't "Target" he makes humorous observations that make us laugh at otherwise difficult subjects. Stop trying to come for Dave!

Reply(29)
104
midd Wess
3d ago

Ijs, he didn’t target them W his content. He was targeting his audience W it. To target, would mean that you’re aiming at someone or something. He was not aiming at Trump or Ye, he was aiming jokes at the viewing/listening audience. His jokes were intended to make ppl laugh. He made ppl laugh W his jokes. Therefore, he did his job.🤔

Reply(6)
45
(Me)(Me)
3d ago

He was a super star last night, the monologue was perfection. he's a genius comedian, with a true observation of life.

Reply
16
Related
The Independent

Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
Popculture

Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle

Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Insider

Dave Chappelle mocks Kanye West antisemitism scandal as SNL host

Comic Dave Chappelle delivered an edgy monologue about Ye and his recent antisemitic remarks. Ye recently said on Twitter he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Chappelle "did more to normalize antisemitism than anything Kanye said," one theater editor tweeted. Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle delivered an edgy monologue...
MISSOURI STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
463K+
Followers
74K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy