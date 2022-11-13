Read full article on original website
Related
Bills QB Allen concedes turnovers result of him pressing
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen acknowledges his recent rash of turnovers are, in part, the result of him pressing too much to make a play
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
Porterville Recorder
Taylor Heinicke set to start again for Commanders at Texans
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans this weekend, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walkthrough and instead worked out on an outdoor practice field....
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Porterville Recorder
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK (AP) — The five free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:
Comments / 0