Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
WGME
'Hoax': Reports of active shooters at Maine schools are false, police say
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools went into lockdown statewide after what police call "hoax" reports of shootings at multiple schools in Maine. Maine State Police say claims that there was an active shooter at any school in Maine are fake. However, the response was very real. Police don't take reports like...
foxbangor.com
Threats to schools in Maine believed to be a hoax
STATEWIDE– Police are trying to find those responsible for a series of threats this morning that impacted schools around the state. Authorities received reports of active shooter situations at several schools, but they quickly announced they believed the threats were all part of a hoax. We’re told the threats...
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
Maine High Schools Rocked by Bogus Active Shooter Calls, Police Say
Several high schools in Maine erupted in panic early Tuesday in response to separate reports of an active shooter, but state police now say they believe the alarming 911 calls were hoaxes. Law enforcement responded to Sanford High School and Portland High School after the worrying reports were received Tuesday morning. Students at Sanford High School and Regional Technical Center were evacuated from the building and bussed to a nearby auditorium to be reunited with their parents, according to reports. Other parents in the state posted on social media to say they’d heard their children’s school was on lockdown. Portland High School remained on lockdown as officers cleared the building after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the campus, though staff said no shooting was taking place.DPS is aware of multiple active shooter threats made at schools in the state. MSP have been assisting local law enforcement w/ the investigations.At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The MIAC is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.— Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) November 15, 2022 Read it at Sun Journal
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says
A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
WMTW
Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike
AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
WGME
Authorities investigating rash of catalytic converter thefts in New Sharon
NEW SHARON (WGME) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of another catalytic converter in New Sharon, the fifth cut out of vehicles in the past week. According to the Sun Journal, deputies say four converters were stolen from Tuttle’s Auto on Route 27 and then on...
One Man is Dead and a Woman Shot in Domestic Situation in Waterboro, Maine
A woman was shot and is recovering and a man is dead following a domestic situation in Waterboro Sunday afternoon. A shooting was reported to the York County Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m. on November 13, 2022. The Lakeview Drive vicinity was closed for several hours as SWAT teams, deputies and police were on the scene.
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
WMTW
Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants
SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
Woman Wounded, Man Dead Following Weekend Domestic Violence Incident in Maine
A domestic violence situation in Maine over the weekend has ended with a woman sustaining gunshot wounds and a man dead. According to WGME 13, the situation unfolded on Lakeview Driver on Sunday in the small Maine town of Waterboro. WGME is reporting that Sheriff's Deputies from York County, as...
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
wabi.tv
Incident at Sanford School a hoax, York County Emergency Management says
SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. Police have still not yet confirmed what happened. Maine’s Total Coverage has several crews headed to the scene and will bring you the latest information from officials as it becomes available. Officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.
WGME
Search ongoing for man who escaped Sabattus standoff, he's considered armed and dangerous
SABATTUS (WGME) -- Police in Sabattus are still searching for a man who escaped a standoff and was involved in several crashes on Friday. According to police, a perimeter was set up around a home at 573 Sabattus Road with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped by driving through the...
foxbangor.com
Police stand off leads to ongoing man hunt
SABATTUS (WGME) — Police have spent the weekend searching for an armed and dangerous man. On Friday morning police officials served a search warrant at 573 Sabattus Road in Sabattus with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped during the standoff with police after he burst through the garage door...
WGME
Maine woman killed after crash involving dump truck in Nobleboro
NOBLEBORO (WGME) -- A Maine woman was killed in a crash in Nobleboro on Tuesday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on East Pond Road. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda Accord, driven by 68-year-old Sharon Moody of Nobleboro, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck, driven by a 56-year-old Augusta man.
