Pennsylvania State

POLITICO

Trump Is No Longer Enjoying Himself — And It Shows

The 2022 version of Trump is less fun and less interesting than the person who rode the golden escalator seven years ago. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption. People have long predicted that Donald...
POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
POLITICO

With House called, Pelosi plots major announcement

MAKING HOUSE CALLS— It’s official, Republicans will control the House next year. Last night, more than a week after Election Day, the call of Rep. Mike Garcia’s win in California over Democratic challenger Christy Smith pushed Republicans to the 2018 seat threshold needed to hold the House. Seven House races remain uncalled: one in Alaska, one in Colorado and five in California. Democrats lead in four of them.
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi donned a familiar hue on Thursday as she prepared to announce her next steps in politics: white. It's a color associated with suffragists that she's worn at critical moments.

And it's not just the suffrage-linked color: During Trump's first impeachment, Pelosi wore a golden mace brooch inspired by the House of Representatives' signature speaker's mace. It aims to capture the notion of strength together, not individually. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the...
POLITICO

The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment

Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.
POLITICO

Joe Biden, gay icon

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. President JOE BIDEN, on the cusp of his 80th birthday, can sometimes sound like a throwback...
POLITICO

Congress is divided. Here’s where it may not be.

With Democrats holding onto the Senate and Republicans officially set to control the House, congressional discord and stagnation may seem inevitable over the next two years — to say nothing of intraparty squabbles. The GOP, after all, has already charted a course to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda, from...
POLITICO

The Clark caucus

POWER PLAY — Massachusetts Democrats will lose control of two key U.S. House committees when Republicans take over next year. But they’re poised to gain a bigger voice at the leadership table if Katherine Clark nabs the No. 2 spot in the caucus. Clark is already the fourth-ranking...
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi's eight (non-consecutive) years as speaker have yielded some indelible historical moments from the dais. We had to run down our favorites.

Ways and Means Chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) put it this way: "No Speaker of the House has ever achieved more. From her historic rise to the first female Speaker to her long list of accomplishments, she has never wavered from her commitment and service to the American people. Her legacy is unmatched, and she truly is irreplaceable."
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: All eyes on Pelosi

ALL EYES ON PELOSI — On Wednesday night, just before 11 p.m., NANCY PELOSI’s longtime spokesperson DREW HAMMILL announced on Twitter that today, the speaker will finally announce her plans for the future — putting an end to mounting speculation about whether she’ll retire (a possibility Hammill has batted away), stay on as the top House Democrat or step down from leadership but continue to serve in Congress.
