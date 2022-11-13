MAKING HOUSE CALLS— It’s official, Republicans will control the House next year. Last night, more than a week after Election Day, the call of Rep. Mike Garcia’s win in California over Democratic challenger Christy Smith pushed Republicans to the 2018 seat threshold needed to hold the House. Seven House races remain uncalled: one in Alaska, one in Colorado and five in California. Democrats lead in four of them.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO