Canada World Cup Preview: Concacaf Conquerors Eye History

When Canada’s men were last in the World Cup 36 years ago, it went horribly wrong, but this new generation has the bright young stars to make some noise.

The U.S.’s neighbor to the north was one of the biggest stories of World Cup qualifying around the world, topping the Concacaf Octagonal by going unbeaten in its first 11 matches (which included wins over Mexico and the United States). No country conceded less and scored more goals in Concacaf qualifying than Canada, the latter thanks in part to Jonathan David and Cyle Larin scoring 11 of its 23. Next up is the country’s first men’s World Cup since 1986, and an entire nation is sure to be riveted by the drama in Qatar.

Canada only lost twice in all of 2021 (both losses came in the Gold Cup), but its form in 2022 has cooled off with four losses, including to World Cup-bound Uruguay in a September friendly. The team has also been in a standoff with its federation after it boycotted a friendly during the summer over World Cup bonuses. Meanwhile, since a good chunk of its roster plays in MLS, a number of players will have gone at least a full month without competitive game action due to the league schedule.

There are a number of issues coming into Qatar but also plenty of strengths, making Canada a true wild card in a group with two heavy hitters. But ultimately, this is a side that features a mix of incredibly talented youth and hungry, yet experienced veterans—and all of them have something to prove to a global audience.

Group F Schedule (all times Eastern)

- Belgium, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.

- Croatia, Nov. 27, 11 a.m.

- Morocco, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.

Coach

John Herdman , hired in January 2018

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Imago Images

Players to Watch

Alphonso Davies, winger/fullback

At just 22, the Bayern Munich phenom is the clear star of the Canadian team. Davies has been used in a variety of roles by Herdman, including as a winger, a fullback and an attacking midfielder, and that versatility is sure to draw the attention of each World Cup opponent. His speed—Davies is regularly clocked as one of the fastest players in world soccer—is sure to create problems for any team and his explosiveness will surely lead to a few World Cup highlights.

Cyle Larin, forward

The former UConn and MLS star comes into the World Cup as Canada’s all-time leading goalscorer with 25 goals in 54 appearances. Larin’s professional career started by becoming the first Canadian to be selected first in the MLS SuperDraft (2014, Orlando City) before moving to Beşiktaş and now Club Brugge. The 27-year-old forward led all of Concacaf with six goals in the final round of World Cup qualifying and formed a formidable partnership with Jonathan David in spearheading Canada’s two-pronged attack.

Jonathan David, forward

David, 22, has already established himself as a breakout player with Lille, where he put together a solid year last season with 15 league goals and five goals in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. But a strong performance at the World Cup puts him on the map globally and likely sends him to an elite club in Europe, maybe even as soon as this winter. David is already off to a fast start with Lille (nine goals in Ligue 1) and will be expected to be the main goal contributor in Qatar.

Buchanan was a star with the New England Revolution before heading to Belgian power Club Brugge. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Breakout Candidate

Tajon Buchanan, winger

The former University of Syracuse star made the move from MLS to Europe last year when he left the New England Revolution for Club Brugge and is only expected to excel from here. At 23, Buchanan already has recorded four goals and five assists in his international career for Canada, but there’s a catch: He has only contributed to a goal when he started, and in a team full of quality attackers like Larin, David and Davies, that’s not always guaranteed.

World Cup history

- Second appearance

- Last appearance: 1986 (Group stage)

- Best finish: Group stage in 1986

Outlook and Expectations

Canada will be expected to fare better than its one and only previous World Cup appearances; after all, all it needs to do to achieve that is score a single goal after being blanked in three losses in 1986. Just arriving at the World Cup was a massive success—let alone doing so as top of the qualifying group—but the Canandians will have to put together quite a performance to be a success in Qatar with such a tough group.

Canada will have to face two of the top three teams from the last World Cup in runner-up Croatia and third-place Belgium. Even just a point from one of those two games would be a massive step toward advancing to the knockout stage. It goes without saying that three points against Morocco are a must, although even that isn’t guaranteed. Canada will need to channel its 2021 energy, mindset and form to have a chance.

World Cup Squad

GOALKEEPERS : Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DEFENDERS : Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

MIDFIELDERS : Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone FC)

FORWARDS : Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Liam Millar (Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

More World Cup Coverage: