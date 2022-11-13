ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 midterm election changed the political landscape. What about the US?

By Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0be581_0j9MtzPs00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — From Oregon governor to the balance of power in congress, this mid-term election will change the political landscape of the state and the nation.

So, what did the election tell us about what voters want locally and nationally?

Ben Gaskins, a political science professor at Lewis and Clark College joined Eye on NW Politics to talk about that and more.

Watch the full video in the player above.

Comments / 24

Laura Kazlas
3d ago

My daughter’s ballot was never received. She mailed her ballot in a U.S. postal box in Salem and voted for Drazan. The other two members of our household looked up the status of their votes on the Oregon voter’s integrity website and theirs were received, but not our daughters.

Reply(5)
3
Clackamas Review

Voter: Is Clackamas County descending into right-wing extremism?

Brian Fitzgerald: More than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidateThe people of Clackamas County never fail to amaze me. This past election more than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate. Jo Rae Perkins, the now twice failed Senate candidate, did quite well in Clackamas County, picking up more than 44% of the vote here, compared to only about 41% statewide against Sen. Ron Wyden. Perkins believes in QAnon, a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory involving Democrats, Satan sex-trafficking and other bizarre tenets like harvesting adenochrome from blood to remove...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

Thousands of Portland mayor's texts were missing for years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials went missing for years from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can’t capture encrypted messages sent using Apple’s iMessage service. OPB’s investigation found the mayor and his staff sent and received thousands of iMessage texts between 2017 and 2021 and those messages were not captured — and therefore not included — in key public records requests about the protests, policing and other issues. Users can turn iMessage off and instead send texts outside Apple’s proprietary system by toggling a button in the iPhone’s settings. Wheeler and other city officials signed a document saying they understood they must toggle iMessage to the off position and Wheeler was repeatedly reminded of that, OPB reported.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right

(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Supermajority slips away from Oregon Senate Democrats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Democrats’ supermajority hold over the Oregon Senate will come to an end in the next legislative session. Based on projections from the Associated Press, there will be at least 12 Republican Senators and one Independent Senator among the lawmakers. This means Democrats cannot hold three-fifths of the positions, which is required for a supermajority.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots

Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The cost of free political speech

Oregon’s three-way governor’s race alone blew $64.8 million. (“Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race, fending off strongest Republican bid in a decade,” Nov. 9) State and federal elections devoured $16.7 billion. Yet not a single square foot of affordable housing has been added, no energy saving project completed, no food security gained, no war halted, no climate disaster averted.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Wlnsvey Campos Is Oregon’s Youngest State Senator

Wlnsvey Campos: On Tuesday, voters in Oregon chose Wlnsvey Campos, a Democratic state representative from Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. Campos is the state’s youngest-ever state senator. In addition, this marks the second occasion on which Campos has attained a political landmark connected to his age. Wlnsvey Campos...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: "Phase 2" of Charter Reform, Mayor Wheeler's Missing Texts, and the Trouble with Codifying Abortion Rights

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hey, lookit this...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Democrat concedes to Republican in 5th District race

Jamie McLeod-Skinner leads in population centers, but fails to overcome Lori Chavez-DeRemer's margins in rural areas.Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne has conceded in her bid for Oregon's 5th District seat in the U.S. House. She released a statement on Sunday afternoon. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Happy Valley claimed victory on Friday. The Associated Press called the race Sunday for Chavez-DeRemer. Only Oregon's new 6th District remains in the balance. Democrat Andrea Salinas was leading Republican Mike Erickson, 50% to 47.6%, with about 260,000 ballots tallied. The deadline for counties to compile unofficial final returns was Wednesday, Nov. 16, the day...
OREGON STATE
