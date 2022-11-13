Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Fallon Asked Elon Musk For Help When #RIPJimmyFallon Started Trending On Twitter, And He Basically Offered Zero Assistance
#RIPJimmyFallon began trending on Twitter after a joke went viral.
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Gets New Trademarks Filed Under Soulnado Inc. Brand
– PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks’ Soulnado Inc. applied for some trademarks on November 10 for the following terms:. Banks previously created Soulnado earlier this year, based on her real name, Mercedes Varnado. PWInsider notes that the filings were handled by attorney Michael Dockins, who handles a number of trademark filings for professional wrestling talents.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview and IDK Who’s Cuter, Him or The Pups
Jason talked to us about his new movie Slumberland, the Game of Thrones actor he'd love to work with again, his favorite tattoo, and so much more.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com
MJF on How He Is the Mount Rushmore of Long Island Wrestlers, Detesting the Word ‘Heel’
– Newsday recently spoke to AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF, who discussed his title contest against Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022. Below are some highlights. MJF on being loved in Long Island but hated everywhere else: “It’s not just geography. It’s biology. Long Islanders...
411mania.com
Isla Dawn Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Alba Fyre In Women’s Title Match
The Witch of NXT UK has arrived in NXT, with Isla Dawn costing ALba Fyre the Women’s Championship on this week’s show. Tonight’s episode of NXT was main evened with Alba Fyre challenging Mandy Rose in a Last Woman’s Standing match for the championship. While Rose had to fight for herself for much of the match thanks to Toxic Attraction being out of action, Dawn appeared at the end of the match to spray mist in Fyre’s eyes and push her off a ladder through the announce table, allowing Rose to retain the title.
411mania.com
411 Box Office Report: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rules With $180 Million
Wakanda reigned supreme at the box office this weekend as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the competition. The MCU sequel crushed all competitors as expected with a $180 million opening weekend. That’s the best opening at the box office since the film’s MCU sibling Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got off to a $185.4 million start back in May. It also marks the record for the best opening weekend in November, eclipsing the $158 million start of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire back in 2013.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Is Nearing a $1 Million Gate, Reveals Special Gift
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2022 event is nearing a $1 million live gate. He also announced that the ticket buyer who will put the card over the $1 million mark will receive a special gift in the form of an autographed Full Gear chair. Khan tweeted the following:
411mania.com
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes WWE for Waiting Too Long to Announce Survivor Series Card
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas criticized WWE’s booking of Survivor Series 2022. He took exception to WWE only have three matches announced for the show so far this year. “I get taking your time to tell stories going into a...
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
411mania.com
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT
– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
411mania.com
Britt Baker Jokes About Saraya Bringing Her Brother to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Responds
– As noted, Saraya and Britt Baker will be confronting one another yet again on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It looks like her Saraya will be bringing some backup to the show tonight in the former of her brother, fellow wrestler Zak Knight. Knight tweeted last night, “Yo...
411mania.com
WWE News: Randy Orton Surfaces in Instagram Post by His Wife, Behind the Scenes With Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Akira Tozawa Tweets Thank You Message
– Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, shared a post on her Instagram account, showing her with her husband who is in a hospital bed. You can check out the Instagram post below. Kim Orton wrote the following in the caption:. “7 wonderful years with the man...
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Explains Last Week’s Nikkita Lyons Attack On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark turned on Nikkita Lyons on last week’s WWE NXT, and she cut a promo this week explaining why. Tuesday’s episode saw Stark come out to the ring for a lengthy promo in which she discussed nailing Lyons with a title belt after they lost their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Says That He’s Off Oxygen, Back at AEW Again
– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts announced on his Twitter today that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He also said that he is back at AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!”
Comments / 0