The Witch of NXT UK has arrived in NXT, with Isla Dawn costing ALba Fyre the Women’s Championship on this week’s show. Tonight’s episode of NXT was main evened with Alba Fyre challenging Mandy Rose in a Last Woman’s Standing match for the championship. While Rose had to fight for herself for much of the match thanks to Toxic Attraction being out of action, Dawn appeared at the end of the match to spray mist in Fyre’s eyes and push her off a ladder through the announce table, allowing Rose to retain the title.

19 HOURS AGO