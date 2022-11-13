Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Hit Rock Bottom With Loss To Jeff Saturday’s Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were the laughing stock of the NFL entering Week 10. Then they beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, shifting that distinction to Josh McDaniels’ squad. The Colts, after firing their head coach and hiring a former player who had no prior coaching experience, defeated...
Josh Allen Has Gone From Being a Problem to The Problem
Nick Wright thinks the Bills have a Josh Allen problem.
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment. “It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference Sunday, per the team. McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who served as an NFL analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.
How Mike McCarthy Explained Cowboys’ Questionable Fourth-Down Decision
Mike McCarthy made the aggressive decision to keep the Dallas Cowboys offense on the field for a fourth-down try in overtime with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline. The Dak Prescott-led offense ultimately failed to convert the fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 and it helped...
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
Rams’ Sean McVay Offers Bleak Outlook On Cooper Kupp’s Injury
Week 10 wasn’t a flat-out disaster for the Rams, but it was pretty darn close. Los Angeles received bad news before its divisional matchup with Arizona, as Matthew Stafford was unable to go at SoFi Stadium due to a concussion. And as backup quarterback John Wolford tried to will the reigning Super Bowl champions to a win Sunday, Stafford’s favorite target sustained an injury of his own.
NFL Rumors: Real Reason Why Raiders Won’t Fire Josh McDaniels
Raiders owner Mark Davis recently backed Josh McDaniels as the franchise’s head coach, but the move might’ve been less about confidence in McDaniels and more about Davis’ lack of confidence in his own wallet. Las Vegas went 2-7 in McDaniels’ first nine games at the helm, fueling...
Look: New Forecast Emerges For Buffalo Ahead Of Bills-Browns Game
The city of Buffalo is about to get slammed with snow in the coming days. The latest forecast, via meteorologist Jim Cantore, is calling for 2 1/2-3 feet of snow to fall from 7 p.m. ET tonight through 7 a.m. ET Saturday morning. Such heavy snowfall will be crippling for...
AFC standings: Bills fall down conference, division during losing skid
If you’re feeling down about the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings and you’re looking for a pick-me-up… you’ve come to the wrong place. Unfortunately, the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss in Week 10 comes with consequences. Buffalo has now tumbled down the standings in both the AFC East and conference.
Patriots Captains Explain Challenges Of Playing Jets In Short Span
FOXBORO, Mass. — After three weeks, the Patriots and the Jets will face off once again. New England won the first matchup in Week 8, and New York will hope to even up the series this Sunday. Of course, the Patriots are used to playing divisional opponents twice a year, but with only the Indianapolis Colts and a bye week in between the first and second game, there is a lot more familiarity between the two teams this season.
Patriots Injury Report: Jake Bailey Among Limited Before Jets Game
The Patriots’ struggling punter now is dealing with an injury. Bailey was added to New England’s injury report Wednesday after a back issue limited him in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. He was one of six limited participants. This has not been the season the...
What Patrice Bergeron Said To Tage Thompson In Viral Pregame Moment
Patrice Bergeron had a big night when the Bruins took down the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, scoring a pair of goals to help Boston continue rolling in its NHL-best start. But it’s what Bergeron did before the game started that has drawn the praise of his opponent and their fans.
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Here’s More Evidence That Jakobi Meyers Is Criminally Underrated
Jakobi Meyers clearly is the best and most productive receiver on the New England Patriots roster. But where does he stand among some of the NFL’s other top wideouts?. In New England’s first nine games, Meyers built a compelling case not just for being an underrated receiver, but also for being one of the league’s better pass catchers — full stop.
Browns vs. Bills: Another legendary snow game in Buffalo on the way?
There has been no shortage of memorable games between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. This version up next week of Browns vs. Bills may be the third snow game in 15 years between the two sides as Buffalo is set to get a great deal of snow this upcoming weekend.
