Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win

Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment. “It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference Sunday, per the team. McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who served as an NFL analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
GREEN BAY, WI
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win

The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rams’ Sean McVay Offers Bleak Outlook On Cooper Kupp’s Injury

Week 10 wasn’t a flat-out disaster for the Rams, but it was pretty darn close. Los Angeles received bad news before its divisional matchup with Arizona, as Matthew Stafford was unable to go at SoFi Stadium due to a concussion. And as backup quarterback John Wolford tried to will the reigning Super Bowl champions to a win Sunday, Stafford’s favorite target sustained an injury of his own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Rumors: Real Reason Why Raiders Won’t Fire Josh McDaniels

Raiders owner Mark Davis recently backed Josh McDaniels as the franchise’s head coach, but the move might’ve been less about confidence in McDaniels and more about Davis’ lack of confidence in his own wallet. Las Vegas went 2-7 in McDaniels’ first nine games at the helm, fueling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Patriots Captains Explain Challenges Of Playing Jets In Short Span

FOXBORO, Mass. — After three weeks, the Patriots and the Jets will face off once again. New England won the first matchup in Week 8, and New York will hope to even up the series this Sunday. Of course, the Patriots are used to playing divisional opponents twice a year, but with only the Indianapolis Colts and a bye week in between the first and second game, there is a lot more familiarity between the two teams this season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriots Injury Report: Jake Bailey Among Limited Before Jets Game

The Patriots’ struggling punter now is dealing with an injury. Bailey was added to New England’s injury report Wednesday after a back issue limited him in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. He was one of six limited participants. This has not been the season the...
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup

The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Here’s More Evidence That Jakobi Meyers Is Criminally Underrated

Jakobi Meyers clearly is the best and most productive receiver on the New England Patriots roster. But where does he stand among some of the NFL’s other top wideouts?. In New England’s first nine games, Meyers built a compelling case not just for being an underrated receiver, but also for being one of the league’s better pass catchers — full stop.
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Boston, MA
