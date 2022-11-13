Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
County: Townsite Power Outage Set For Wednesday
After Sunday’s townsite-wide power outage, Los Alamos townsite residents and businesses have been patiently waiting to find out when a system repair will take place. That repair is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The townsite is on two electric supply lines fed by Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). When one...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Employees In Los Alamos And Santa Fe Facilities Required To Wear Masks Indoors
Effective Tuesday, Los Alamos National Laboratory must wear masks indoors in both Los Alamos and Santa Fe Lab facilities in accordance with CDC guidance. The announcement to employees says that on November 10, the COVID-19 community level moved to high in Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties. “All other Lab...
losalamosreporter.com
Wednesday Power Outage Will Impact Los Alamos Middle School
Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) has been notified of a scheduled power outage beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Los Alamos that will impact Los Alamos Middle School. Students may not be on campus during this outage so will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Buses will run...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Hazard Mitigation Survey Closes Nov. 18
Los Alamos County Emergency Management (EM) Division is conducting a study to better understand the preparedness needs and risk perceptions of those who live and work in the County as part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process. To do so, a questionnaire has been created. EM encourages the entire community to participate in the Hazard Mitigation Survey before it closes this Friday, November 18, 2022.
losalamosreporter.com
Council Proclaims Saturday, Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday In Los Alamos County
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott, far right, presents a proclamation to Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce representatives Ryn Hermann, center, and Sam McRae proclaiming Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Los Alamos County. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council members meeting Tuesday evening at the...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Bulldozes Forward, Potentially Putting Local Childcare Businesses In Jeopardy
Editor’s note: This commentary was sent to local media through the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for publication. No business or individual names were submitted. In late September, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) officials met with local childcare owners and directors to announce that the University of California, one of the Triad National Security parent organizations, has committed $500,000 in initial funding for the planning of a potential off-site child care facility in Los Alamos for Triad employees. A lack of adequate childcare resources was identified as a key challenge facing the Laboratory in attracting and retaining talented staff. They also announced that a possible location has been identified near the Lab. Capital and Campus Opportunity Funds (CCOF) for the LANL center would be used to renovate and equip a facility. The facility would be owned and operated by a separate entity.
losalamosreporter.com
No Meeting Doesn’t Mean No Transportation News
Though the Transportation Board had no meeting, quite a bit happened this month. Sherwood has finally reopened, and certainly everyone knows the Canyon Road project essentially done. Both projects caused more traffic difficulty than expected for various reasons. Some might have been predicted, but I have to admit I did...
losalamosreporter.com
Nominations For 2022 Community Asset Awards Now Being Accepted
Champions of Youth Ambitions has launched their annual Community Asset awards. You can nominate anyone of any age that lives, works or attends school in Los Alamos County. They may do good deeds in the community, the state, the nation or the world. Learn more at www.cya-nm.org or check them out on Facebook at Champions of Youth Ambitions. The Spirit of the West Award pictured above was made by Richard Ronquillo of La Mesilla. The nomination process goes until Dec. 16. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen.
rrobserver.com
Balloon crashes into power lines
(Photos courtesy of Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue) A hot air balloon crashed into power lines Nov. 7 at Rainbow Blvd. and Idalia Rd. The female pilot was not injured, according to Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue. RR Fire & Rescue worked with Rio Rancho Police Department and PNM to...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Brooke Elyssa Fleischman, 30, of Los Alamos was arrested November 3 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos was arrested November 4 and charged with fraud $250-$2,500. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that...
losalamosreporter.com
Bell Ringing Returns: Support Los Alamos And White Rock Families In Need
Bell ringers Rita Sanchez, left, and Maire O’Neill in action last year at Smith’s Marketplace in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos County has its own Salvation Army outpost—Self Help, Inc, a Los Alamos-based nonprofit that assists neighbors in need. Each year, Self Help helps about 100 Los Alamos and White Rock families with essentials such as rent, utilities, medical care, and more. These funds come from Los Alamos residents, many of whom donate through the annual Salvation Army Bell Ringing fundraiser!
losalamosreporter.com
County: Atomic City Transit Route 3 Service Suspended Until Further Notices Due To Transit Operator Vacancies
Atomic City Transit (ACT) will suspend Route 3 transit service on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, until further notice. Transit operator vacancies continue to affect operations. Los Alamos riders who typically utilize Route 3 are advised to instead use regular service Route 1- Central Avenue. Service to Entrada Dr., Bus Stop # 570 Entrada Dr and Camino Entrada, and Bus Stop # 571 Entrada and Camino Entrada will be serviced by Route 1. Customers wishing a pick-up at the Los Alamos County airport can contact the administrative office (505) 661-7433. ACT staff will notify the Route 1 bus driver who will accommodate the pick-up request. ACT officials apologize for the inconvenience.
KRQE News 13
Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
losalamosreporter.com
Council Honors Los Alamos Garden Club With Proclamation Marking Its 75th Anniversary
Los Alamos Garden Club members Joyce Zaugg, far left and Kersti Rock accept a proclamation by Los Alamos County Council from Vice Chair Denise Derkacs honoring the Club’s 75th anniversary. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council on Tuesday evening honored the Los Alamos Garden Club...
KRQE News 13
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos High School NJROTC Wins Big In Albuquerque
LAHS NJROTC Topper Company with the trophies they won Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. The Topper Company Male PT Team took second place. Courtesy photo. Topper Company took first place in the Mixed Color Guard competition. Courtesy photo. 1st Place Female Color Guard. Courtesy photo. 1st and 3rd Place...
KOAT 7
Plan to limit oil wells near Chaco seeks comments
In conjunction with a 30-day comment period for a proposed 20-year plan to limit oil well leases near Chaco Canyon, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings this week in Farmington and Bernalillo. Developed under the direction of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Steps Up Big For Asylum Seekers
The load of 70 boxes of supplies delivered to Colores United in Deming Oct. 25 for legal asylum seekers. The contents were donated by Los Alamos County residents. Courtesy photo. Items loaded in a minivan. A large van was filled too. Courtesy photo. The Deming common room and dining area....
losalamosreporter.com
County COVID-19 Newsletter For Nov. 14 Available On-Line
In this week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Newsletter, issued November 14, William F. Athas, PhD and retired epidemiologist, writes in the “Epidemiology Corner” that the Omicron variants BQ.1 / BQ.1.1 dominate and other respiratory illnesses are rapidly rising. Further, the CDC has elevated the community level in Los Alamos to HIGH risk and there is a rising trend in reported cases accompanied by increasing emergency department visits.
