Editor’s note: This commentary was sent to local media through the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for publication. No business or individual names were submitted. In late September, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) officials met with local childcare owners and directors to announce that the University of California, one of the Triad National Security parent organizations, has committed $500,000 in initial funding for the planning of a potential off-site child care facility in Los Alamos for Triad employees. A lack of adequate childcare resources was identified as a key challenge facing the Laboratory in attracting and retaining talented staff. They also announced that a possible location has been identified near the Lab. Capital and Campus Opportunity Funds (CCOF) for the LANL center would be used to renovate and equip a facility. The facility would be owned and operated by a separate entity.

