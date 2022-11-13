ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Teen shot over bag of pot

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOgX2_0j9MtXte00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot by another teen who stole his bag of marijuana.

According to Columbus police, the shooting took place around Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road at approximately 12:46 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect, identified as a boy between the ages of 16 and 18, were riding in a car with a third person, talking about the price of a bag of marijuana. The two agreed upon a price, but the suspect grabbed the bag without paying and ran from the car, the victim told police.

Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Springfield

The victim chased the suspect, who then shot the victim in the knee, police said. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The victim and the third person in the car drove to a nearby area before calling medics.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Police look for women accused of stealing numerous North Face coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women accused of stealing coats from a store in Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus. Police say surveillance video from Oct. 8 shows two women piling more than $2,600 worth of North Face coats into a shopping cart before walking out of the store without […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest One For Drugs and Guns

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after police found drugs and guns inside his vehicle along with a spent 40 caliber casing. According to the Chillicothe police department, they made a traffic stop on 11/12/22 around 11:42 am due to a vehicle parked in the East/West alley behind 365 E 2nd St completely blocking the alleyway for other traffic. When the officer walked up on the vehicle two people were inside. The driver told police that his window did not work on and the officer opened the door to speak with the suspect, when he did in plain view was a digital scale with residue on it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Another student with a gun found in Groveport Madison High School

For the second time in less than a month, a gun was found on a student at Groveport Madison High School. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, on Nov. 9 officers arrested an 18-year-old male student who was in possession of a loaded SCCY 9mm hand gun. Earlier, on...
GROVEPORT, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge man charged in shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser …. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. NBC4 Today suspicious death. NBC Today gas prices 1114. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy