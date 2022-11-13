Police: Teen shot over bag of pot

Thanks for signing up!

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot by another teen who stole his bag of marijuana.

According to Columbus police, the shooting took place around Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road at approximately 12:46 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect, identified as a boy between the ages of 16 and 18, were riding in a car with a third person, talking about the price of a bag of marijuana. The two agreed upon a price, but the suspect grabbed the bag without paying and ran from the car, the victim told police.

The victim chased the suspect, who then shot the victim in the knee, police said. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The victim and the third person in the car drove to a nearby area before calling medics.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

