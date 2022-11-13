Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
Run the dang ball Texas Tech
Texas Tech finds itself 5-5 overall, 3-4 in the Big 12, one win away from qualifying for a bowl game which would mean an extra month of the season, more practices and a much easier sell on the recruiting trail. The Red Raiders have two opportunities remaining to earn a sixth victory--at Iowa State (4-6 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12) Saturday night and the following week at home against Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5).
Red Raiders Move up in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings
Texas Tech goes to Iowa State on Saturday in an attempt to get to bowl eligibility in coach Joey McGuire's first year.
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
Blitz: High School Football Playoff Schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several area teams have advanced to the area round of the high school football playoffs. Here is a schedule of times and locations for this week’s action: Class 6A Division II Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll – Friday 7p.m. | San Angelo Stadium Class 5A Division I Cooper vs. Aledo – Friday 7 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater) […]
chainstoreage.com
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
KSLA
Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
KCBD
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Northeast Lubbock. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on East Colgate Street between North MLK Jr. Blvd. and North Zenith Ave. When officers arrived, they found one male who had been shot. One...
Murder charge dropped, but Lubbock shooter gets prison for alternate charge
David Lecarl Ruth, 21, accepted a plea deal in Lubbock for tampering with evidence Tuesday, and in exchange was no longer charged with murder.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
LPD waiting on ME before declaring homicide as shooting death
A report from LPD revealed new details after a body was found at a home Friday in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.
Comments / 0