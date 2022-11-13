ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBD

McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Run the dang ball Texas Tech

Texas Tech finds itself 5-5 overall, 3-4 in the Big 12, one win away from qualifying for a bowl game which would mean an extra month of the season, more practices and a much easier sell on the recruiting trail. The Red Raiders have two opportunities remaining to earn a sixth victory--at Iowa State (4-6 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12) Saturday night and the following week at home against Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5).
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Blitz: High School Football Playoff Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Several area teams have advanced to the area round of the high school football playoffs. Here is a schedule of times and locations for this week’s action: Class 6A Division II Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll – Friday 7p.m. | San Angelo Stadium Class 5A Division I Cooper vs. Aledo – Friday 7 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater) […]
LUBBOCK, TX
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
KSLA

Father of NFL linebacker, Devin White, dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KCBD

One seriously injured in early morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Northeast Lubbock. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on East Colgate Street between North MLK Jr. Blvd. and North Zenith Ave. When officers arrived, they found one male who had been shot. One...
LUBBOCK, TX

