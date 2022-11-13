Read full article on original website
US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says
US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
Study Shows Black, Indigenous Children Increasingly Experiencing Racism
With data provided by the U.S. National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH), researchers at the University of Oklahoma (Tulsa) found that more children in minority groups experienced racism in 2020 compared to 2016.
PsyPost
Adolescents with eating disorders report exposure to “pro-Ana” materials on TikTok without searching for it
Social media is a very prevalent mode of communication, especially among young people, but it comes with significant pitfalls. A study published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics suggests that the use of TikTok can reduce self-esteem and encourage disordered eating. Eating disorders are very serious mental illnesses that are...
Researchers Consider Releasing Herpes into Waterways to Reduce Carp Populations
Researchers think that using herpes—yes, herpes—may play a key role in reducing invasive carp populations. This month, officials in Australia released The National Carp Control Plan, which assesses the feasibility of using cyprinid herpes virus 3, also known as the carp virus or koi herpesvirus (KHV) as a biological agent to control carp populations. KHV damages the kidneys, skin, and gills of carp. It is distinct from the sexually-transmitted herpes diseases that impact humans. KHV cannot infect people.
PsyPost
Web-based exercise intervention leads to mental health improvements in 3 months, according to controlled trial
Participants of a web-based physical activity intervention saw improvements in their depression, anxiety, and stress levels, according to findings published in the journal Mental Health And Physical Activity. Interestingly, these mental health benefits seem to have occurred without notable improvements in physical activity. Despite the overwhelming evidence that physical exercise...
PsyPost
Meta-analysis shows a strong association between loneliness and depressive symptoms in children and adolescents
The pandemic forced many children to be isolated at home without consistent social interactions. This unprecedented situation left many concerned about the consequences of such isolation for children. Of course, one obvious consequence is loneliness, but does loneliness mean children will experience depression? Researchers at the University of New South Wales conducted a meta-analysis of research investigating the connection between loneliness and depressive symptoms. The results, published in Behaviour Change, indicate that loneliness may be a significant risk factor for depression.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change
Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
Research shows that multiple COVID infections could lead to severe health complications
A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that repeated COVID-19 infections could cause strain on various organ systems, leading to severe long and short-term health complications. Key findings: The study found that COVID-19 can impact the body’s organ systems during the duration of the illness and long...
PsyPost
Leaders who respect points of views of others are seen as more just by their followers, study finds
New study on spiritual and life advisors of a Christian university showed that students expressed more satisfaction with justice orientation and interpersonal orientation of advisors who had more respect for the viewpoint of others. Additionally, leaders who considered themselves more likely to respect the viewpoint of others and more willing to learn also considered themselves humbler. The study was published in the Journal of Positive Psychology.
PsyPost
Psychopathic tendencies are associated with an elevated interest in fire, study finds
Psychopathy might be linked to pyromania. According to a new study published in Frontiers in Psychology, people with certain “dark” personality traits show a heightened interest in fire. The study examined a cluster of antisocial characteristics known as the Dark Tetrad. There are four personality traits that make...
PsyPost
When texts suddenly stop: Study investigates why people “ghost” — and it’s consequences
Check your phone. Are there any unanswered texts, snaps or direct messages that you’re ignoring? Should you reply? Or should you ghost the person who sent them?. Ghosting happens when someone cuts off all online communication with someone else, and without an explanation. Instead, like a ghost, they just vanish. The phenomenon is common on social media and dating sites, but with the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic – forcing more people together online – it happens now more than ever.
PsyPost
Greater fusion with gaming culture predicts heightened narcissism, psychopathy, hostile sexism, and racism
People who experience identity fusion with the online gaming community tend to have heightened levels of antisocial personality traits and hostile attitudes, according to new research published in Frontiers in Communication. Identity fusion is a psychological concept that refers to the merging of one’s personal identity with that of a...
PsyPost
Autistic people outperform neurotypicals in a cartoon version of an emotion recognition task
People who on the autism spectrum are frequently thought of as lacking the ability to accurately recognize the emotions of others, but is that true? A study published in Autism Research suggests that when certain differences are accounted for, individuals with autism can actually outperform neurotypicals. People on the autism...
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea ‘volunteers’ young people for hard labor, but kids of elite can get out
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea calls them “volunteers” who willingly toil for free in coal mines and on farms as an expression of their love for the country and its leader. But in reality the young people...
Opinion: Banning Prayer In Schools Protects Our Children From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
'What am I supposed to do about all this really bad stuff?' Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change
Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children’s eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change? And what strengths do they have when it comes to learning about, coping with and acting on this vast and complex problem? Read more: Climate change's impact on mental health is overlooked and misunderstood...
