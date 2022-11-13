ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?

Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas

You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community

LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022

Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has announced a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Brooks will headline a new show, called "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023, per Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. "Vegas is the place where...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy