Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
news3lv.com
MANÁ announces 2023 tour 'México Lindo Y Querido' with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Latin rock band MANÁ is coming back to the U.S. after four years!. MANÁ announced the 2023 tour "México Lindo Y Querido" will feature 19 shows across the U.S., including a stop in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena over Mexican Independence Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Old Riviera lot to be sold, expansion on Las Vegas Strip continues
Las Vegas locals may notice a fresh face of new buildings on the north end of the Strip.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
travelweekly.com
Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?
Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
Fox5 KVVU
Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
963kklz.com
Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas
You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community
LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
Nick the Greek Plans Grand Opening for First Vegas Location, Second on the Way
Nick the Greek is working toward a goal of five Las Vegas restaurants
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design
5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
news3lv.com
Boy George and Culture Club announce return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy Award-winning UK group Boy George and Culture Club announced their highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for three nights in 2023. Following their sold-out debut at Wynn in 2022, Boy George, along with bass guitarist Mikey Craig and guitar and keyboardist...
news3lv.com
Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022
Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
Adele Las Vegas tickets are available – for a price; Friday will be her first show at Caesars Colosseum
After years of speculation, a canceled residency, months of ticket sales, and days of rehearsals, singer Adele will finally take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this Friday. At least on the aftermarket sites such as StubHub tickets are still available for most shows.
news3lv.com
Wynn Las Vegas unveils $1 million ticket package for Formula One weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Break open the checkbook: Wynn Las Vegas is offering a seven-figure ticket package for next year's Formula One race. Wynn Resorts announced it will offer what it calls a $1 million all-access experience for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. The package will grant...
news3lv.com
Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has announced a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Brooks will headline a new show, called "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023, per Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. "Vegas is the place where...
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Americajr.com
Nearly 1,000 vehicles sold to the highest bidder at 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas — An estimated 1,000 vehicles crossed the auction block at the 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas. Those were made up of American muscle cars, classics, exotics, trucks, hot rods, customs and motorcycles. Here are some of the most expensive vehicles sold: A 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT...
