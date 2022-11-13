ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sypEG_0j9MtH1G00

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”

It’s not much better in Maryland and Texas, both of which are in the second-worst category (brown on the CDC map).

RSV v. COVID v. flu: Here’s what you need to know

Behind them are five more states in auburn: Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey and New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5gqq_0j9MtH1G00
CDC tracking shows where flu levels are highest in the country. (Map: CDC)

Hospitalization rates for influenza haven’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the CDC. So far, there have been an estimated 1,300 flu deaths, including at least three children.

Activity has spiked over the past month. Less than three weeks ago , no states were in the “very high” categories.

All this flu transmission is also happening earlier than usual – the winter flu season usually ramps up in December or January.

This kitchen item may pose a surprising contamination risk, study finds

Things look better up north; the Pacific Northwest, Upper Midwest and New England all have states in the “minimal” category for flu activity.

The CDC map isn’t based on confirmed influenza lab tests but rather tracks where people are going to the doctor with flu-like symptoms (respiratory illness and fever, plus a cough or sore throat). Because of that, the map “may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms,” the agency explains.

Flu season is ramping up at the same time as children’s hospitals are reeling from an onslaught of young patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus , or RSV. CDC tracking shows RSV cases spiking since September.

There may be some good news: COVID-19 cases have been trending downwards and leveled off in the last three weeks, the CDC’s Dr. Jose Romero said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

UPDATE: U.S. 54 reopens after serious crash that sent 7 to hospital

UPDATE: U.S. 54 North has now reopened, TxDOT said via email. UPDATE: Fire dispatchers confirm that seven people have been transported to the hospital with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries. The number of vehicles that were involved or what led up to the crash has not been released at this time. ORIGINAL EL PASO, […]
KTSM

Judge strikes down Title 42 policy blocking asylum-seekers

A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the Title 42 policy that allowed border agents to rapidly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, toppling a Trump-era policy embraced by the Biden administration. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., found the policy violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA), striking down the controversial policy and […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KTSM

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive up illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12, but increasing arrivals from other countries more than […]
ARIZONA STATE
KTSM

Guiding Star El Paso provides ‘Baby Freebies’ Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso is providing “Baby Freebies” where families can get free baby diapers, wipes and more at their first annual Fall Festival. According to Guiding Star, the organization will provide valuable and free workshop classes for parents to learn about potty training, temper tantrums and more. All parents of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters put out a mobile home fire on Holiday Avenue early Tuesday morning. First responders were dispatched to the report of a fire at a residential structure on the 2200 block of Holiday Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The occupants exited the structure and called 911 after they detected […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority

House Democrats were knocked out of power at the polls this month, losing at least six seats to a Republican Party that will take control of the lower chamber next year with designs to neutralize President Biden through the second half of his first term. CNN and NBC both projected that Republicans would take the House majority on […]
OHIO STATE
KTSM

Local utilities remind community of potential scammers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric, El Paso Water, Texas Gas Service, Las Cruces Utilities and Zia Natural Gas are teaming up to raise awareness on utility scams, in honor of Utility Scam Awareness Day. People should look out for signs such as receiving a call or text, threatening the termination of services if personal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Packers edge Cowboys in overtime thriller

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal, and the Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Green […]
GREEN BAY, WI
KTSM

El Paso native plays key role in Artemis 1 launch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a significant role in Wednesday’s morning launch of Artemis 1. On Wednesday Nov. 16, Branch Chief of Nasa Villegas-Aguilera, supervised the engineers who designed the solid rocket boosters of Artemis 1 as well as the engineers who designed the Pyro devices that […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.  Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy