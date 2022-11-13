ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lagos, Mitchell discuss impact of midterm elections in California

By Inside California Politics
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RK9Hy_0j9Mt92h00

(Inside California Politics) KQED California Politics Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Political Data, Inc’s Paul Mitchell joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the midterm elections and the impact in California.


The two discuss voter turnout, and what turned out to be a good night for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who earned reelection Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Trump praises Kiley during speech announcing presidential run

(KTXL) Former President Donald Trump praised California Assemblymember Kevin Kiley during his Tuesday speech when he announced his third presidential run. Kiley, a Republican, is ahead in the race for California’s 3rd Congressional District against Democratic Kermit Jones. A few hours before Trump spoke, Kiley tweeted “the race has just been called in our favor. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

CA congressional races called over the weekend

Although ballot counting continues the week after election day, some California congressional races were called over the weekend. In San Bernardino County, the Associated Press called Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres the winner of her reelection bid in District 35. Torres beat Republican challenger Mike Cargile with 54 percent of the vote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Native American statue to replace one of Spanish priest taken down in 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New details were shared on Monday about the plan to erect a statue that commemorates Native Americans and will replace the statue of Spanish priest Junipero Serra that was taken down in Capitol Park in 2020. Assemblymember James Ramos, the first Native American elected to California’s legislature, was joined at Capitol […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

In some conservative California counties where anti-abortion candidates win, so does abortion

In some of California’s most conservative counties, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle was the clear favorite over Gov. Gavin Newsom and where anti-abortion Christian conservatives are leading in partial returns, voters still showed up for abortion access by supporting Proposition 1. The pro-choice measure, which will enshrine abortion...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal

The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives

RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining.  But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy