Lagos, Mitchell discuss impact of midterm elections in California

(Inside California Politics) KQED California Politics Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Political Data, Inc’s Paul Mitchell joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the midterm elections and the impact in California.



The two discuss voter turnout, and what turned out to be a good night for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who earned reelection Tuesday night.

