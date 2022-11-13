Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
‘In the zone’: Owen Farrell eager for action not words as 100th cap beckons
For all Owen Farrell’s qualities, taking compliments is not one of them. He readily admits as much and as he prepares to win his 100th England cap against New Zealand this weekend, Farrell is that little bit more eager for Saturday to come than usual. For the fanfare to stop, the glare of the spotlight to dissipate and to get lost in the thick of the action.
BBC
England v New Zealand: Eddie Jones recalls Will Stuart & Adam Radwan to training squad
Bath prop Will Stuart and Newcastle wing Adam Radwan have been recalled to England's training squad for Saturday's match against New Zealand. Stuart, 26, has recovered from a knee injury picked up in October while Radwan, 24, has been given a chance to add to his two England caps. Owen...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside a World Cup fan park in Qatar - scorching heat & £12.50 pints
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Whenever my friends and I go away for summer - we play a game. The first person...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game. Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi. Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
BBC
Autumn Statement: Who do spending cuts hit the most?
The government is expected to announce plans to raise £20bn in tax alongside extensive spending cuts, as part of its Autumn Statement on Thursday. It's a bid to plug an estimated £55bn black hole in the nation's finances, and it echoes the original austerity plans unveiled back in 2010.
Brighton’s head of recruitment follows Potter to Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — First its manager, now its head of recruitment. Two months after bringing in Graham Potter from Brighton, Chelsea has gone back to its Premier League rival to entice the person who built a strong reputation at the south-coast club for finding and developing talent. Paul Winstanley...
Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles
Chelsea academy director Neil Bath is set to switch to a new role within the Blues' setup.
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
NBC Sports
'I feel betrayed:' Ronaldo slams Man United, Erik ten Hag
The Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Manchester United might finally be at the point of no return. Just hours after Man United defeated Fulham on Sunday in their final game before the 2022 World Cup break -- one that Ronaldo was not present for due to illness -- parts of a scathing interview featuring the 37-year-old soccer superstar were released.
BBC
100,000 birds culled after farm avian flu outbreaks
More than 100,000 birds have been culled at three Scottish farms amid the UK's worst avian flu outbreak. Ayrshire farmer Billy Robb told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme he lost 32,000 hens last week. And the National Farmers Union revealed 72,000 birds had been "taken out" at two farms in...
