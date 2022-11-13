ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Is Tim Beck on chopping block and the future at QB for NC State football are answered

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rD5Cd_0j9Mshaz00

Coming off an embarrassing home loss to Boston College , fans want to know how it happened, who is to blame and what the future should be for NC State football at quarterback.

Questions were asked via social media, email and in person. Let’s jump into this week’s NC State mailbag.

How did we lose to a 2-7 Boston College team?

Well, to answer that question one can simply look at NC State’s offensive stats from Saturday.

The offense had 156 yards in their first two touchdown drives and combined for 179 yards and six points over the next 14 drives. The Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3 ACC) turned the ball over four times in the second half and converted on only 2 of 12 third downs. Yes, there’s an argument to be made that the goal-line pass interference call against Drake Thomas was a bad call – and it was – but they never should’ve been in that position.

NC State had 10 total yards in the fourth quarter. That’s simply unacceptable. And that’s how you lose to a 2-7 Boston College team. Actually, the Eagles are 3-7 now.

POWER RANKINGS: ACC football power rankings: The top 3 are clear, the rest is a mess

REPORT CARD: NC State football grades vs. Boston College: Worst loss of Dave Doeren era?

DEVIN LEARY: NC State football should think twice before letting quarterback Devin Leary leave

Most of us agree that our playcalling is terrible. Most of us agree Tim Beck is the problem since he’s the OC. Here’s my question: If Dave Doeren allows Beck to keep calling these bad plays, shouldn’t he be gone too?

At some point, someone is going to have to take the brunt of the blame for the three losses this season, and I get the feeling that Beck will be on the chopping block. Doeren already moved Beck from the field to the press box after expressing frustration with communication after the offense was held scoreless in the second half during a 21-20 Week 1 win over ECU.

There are some notable injuries to hide behind, particularly the loss of starting center Grant Gibson against Boston College, but Beck’s conservative playcalling has drawn the ire of fans and Doeren may have to offer him up as the sacrificial lamb.

It could be an offseason of big changes for NC State coordinators. I get the feeling that DC Tony Gibson will have some head coaching offers after the way the defense has performed over the last couple of years.

I know Devin Leary participated in senior day yesterday. Does that mean he won’t be back next season? Is that a mistake?

Leary’s participation in senior day does not mean he can’t come back. The redshirt junior quarterback has another year of eligibility. The real question is: how and if he will use it?

The rehab from a torn pectoral muscle is notoriously brutal and Leary said earlier this month that it might take six months until he’s able to throw again. NC State may have already moved on with freshman quarterback MJ Morris, although Saturday’s performance should give the coaching staff pause.

It’s important to remember that Leary has dealt with a season-ending injury before in 2020. When he returned in 2021, he threw for 35 touchdowns to five interceptions while leading NC State to nine wins.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Is Tim Beck on chopping block and the future at QB for NC State football are answered

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing Andrew Platek off to good start at Siena

Former UNC basketball wing Andrew Platek is off to a good start for Siena this season, following a return from injury . Platek saw action in just five games last season for Siena before tearing his Achilles in December. He missed the rest of the season after averaging 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. Now, two games into his final season, Platek is averaging 14 points and shooting 50 percent from three (5-of-10). “I feel really good,” Platek said earlier this summer. “I’m getting stronger every day. I’m itching to compete again.” Platek appeared in 124 games at North Carolina averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes over four seasons. The 6-foot-4 guard committed to UNC over programs like offers from numerous colleges including Indiana, Stanford and Miami. He was part of the 2017 recruiting class. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC wing Puff Johnson has been ‘given the full-go’ as he returns to practice

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday afternoon as one of its key players has returned to practice. Third-year wing Puff Johnson, who missed the first two games of the season, has been ‘given the full go’ and been cleared to return to practice, according to head coach Hubert Davis. The plan is to get Johnson in full practice all of this week and be ready for the Tar Heels’ matchup with Portland on Nov. 24. Johnson had been dealing with knee pain that kept him out part of the preseason and lingered into the first week of the regular season. Hubert...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football moves up to No. in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program just keeps moving up the rankings. After a comeback win over Wake Forest on Saturday night, the Tar Heels moved to 9-1 overall and clinched the coastal division title with a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game in a few weeks from now. But they also saw their ranking in the College Football Playoffs improve as well. The Tar Heels moved up two spots in the updated rankings to No. 16 overall as the climb continues. UNC has a VERY slim chance at actually making the Top 4 but they do have a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl. The Tar Heels will host Georgia Tech this weekend and then N.C. State in the regular season finale before playing Clemson in the ACC title game. If they win out and do it in a dominant fashion, things could get interesting. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy