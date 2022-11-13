Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ Chronicles Famed Shoe Designer, with a Critical Stop in Santa Barbara
Viewing any well-made documentary can be its own reward, regardless of a beholder’s interest in the subject at hand. On that count alone, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams — telling the saga of legendary shoe designer Salvatore Ferragamo — extends an appeal and fills in historical blanks for those of us who aren’t necessarily shoe fetishists, accessory historians, or fashionistas, in general.
Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.
Santa Barbara Independent
Basket Brigade Returns to Santa Barbara Dojo
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., November 15, 2022 – Santa Barbara Dojo (SB Dojo), a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today that for the twelfth consecutive year it is coordinating an Adopt-a-Family program for Thanksgiving. Students, instructors, and staff members of the school will work together to feed less fortunate families in the Santa Barbara area as part of a national project called the “Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended. The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jonathan Bixby
Jonathan Richard Bixby, 72, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing. He suffered from a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born on August 26, 1950...
Santa Barbara Independent
Raphael Wayne Harper
Raphael Wayne Harper was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on April 17, 1961, to Raphael and Helen Dansby Harper, both now deceased. Raphael suddenly passed away from a heart attack at age 61 on October 30 while at his Santa Barbara home. He was born into a large family well known for their kindness, acts of community service, and support of Santa Barbara’s African American and Latino communities.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jane Endacott
Jane passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2022, from complications following surgery. Even though pneumonia took her away from us, her generous, fun, and loving heart will continue to shine on. Jane moved to Santa Barbara as a UCSB student and never left. Her walks along the beach and in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in her home surrounded by her daughters at the age of 87. She was born on September 2, 1935 in El Paso, Texas and was the youngest of five children. Elvira attended and graduated from El Paso High, then attended Texas Western University, majoring in Spanish Language & Literature. Elvira then attended graduate school at the University of the Americas in Mexico City completing a Master Degree in Spanish Literature.
JustLuxe.com
Los Olivos Luxury: Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
Television enthusiasts of a certain age likely remember Fess Parker as the star of 50s and 60s television shows Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone. But to wine enthusiasts, Parker is better known as a Santa Ynez Valley icon who helped to transform the region into a wine lover’s destination. Parker lived for decades in Santa Barbara County, and after retiring from acting, he reinvented himself as a respected vintner and hotelier. He, and now his family, have cultivated a world-class hospitality portfolio around the beauty and bounty of Santa Barbara County. Guests to Los Olivos can experience the full breadth of the Parker family’s hospitable offerings with a stay at the quaint Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, which serves as a gateway not only to their winery, but also to the more than 30 tasting rooms within walking distance.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara’s Missing Link: Connecting Bike Lanes and Pipelines
COLLECTIVE AMNESIA: Usually I go out of my way to avoid arguments with Sherlock Holmes. But on the question of coincidence, I might have to make an exception. Where the likes of Sigmund Freud and C.J. Jung were all agog about the pivotal role of coincidence in human affairs — synchronicity, they preferred to call it — the fictional 19th-century super sleuth was famously contemptuous. “Rarely,” Holmes told his brother Mycroft when asked about the matter, “is the universe so lazy.”
Santa Barbara Independent
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
drifttravel.com
Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California
The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Feast
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Mission and a long list of volunteers from the community are preparing to serve over 300 meals to men, women, and children in need. The Rescue Mission’s main dining hall, located at 535 East Yanonali Street, will be the center of this festive celebration. The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, pie, and all the trimmings. The volunteers will serve the guests restaurant-style while waiting on them, taking their orders, and busing tables.
L.A. Weekly
Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race
Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
sitelinesb.com
Where in Santa Barbara…?
Know where this was shot? Prove it in the comments. Sign up for the Siteline email newsletter and you’ll never miss a post.
syvnews.com
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $14.5 Million, This Palatial Mediterranean Estate in Ojai California Comes with Nearly 11,000 SF of Majestic Living Space
561 Saddle Lane, Ojai, California is a majestic Mediterranean-style home has flowing curves, arched doorways, and cathedral ceilings with exposed hand-hewn beams and clerestory windows. This home in Ojai offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 561 Saddle Lane, please contact Patricia A Waltcher (Phone: 805-340-3774) at Berkshire Hathaway Home Sevices California Properties for full support and perfect service.
Santa Barbara Independent
Terrence Hughes
Terrence Hughes passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2022, at the age of 49. He was born and raised on the Eastside of Santa Barbara, CA. He attended Franklin and Cleveland elementary schools, Santa Barbara Jr. High, Santa Barbara High School, and Santa Barbara City College where he played both basketball and football.
