Television enthusiasts of a certain age likely remember Fess Parker as the star of 50s and 60s television shows Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone. But to wine enthusiasts, Parker is better known as a Santa Ynez Valley icon who helped to transform the region into a wine lover’s destination. Parker lived for decades in Santa Barbara County, and after retiring from acting, he reinvented himself as a respected vintner and hotelier. He, and now his family, have cultivated a world-class hospitality portfolio around the beauty and bounty of Santa Barbara County. Guests to Los Olivos can experience the full breadth of the Parker family’s hospitable offerings with a stay at the quaint Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, which serves as a gateway not only to their winery, but also to the more than 30 tasting rooms within walking distance.

LOS OLIVOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO