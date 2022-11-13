ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Lautner And Longtime Partner Taylor Dome Officially Tied The Knot

By Mychal Thompson
 6 days ago

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are officially married, folks!

They were reportedly married at the beautiful winery Epoch Estate Wines in Paso Robles, California.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for CMT

The Twilight actor and his longtime fiancée exchanged vows exactly one year after their engagement and ruined the chances for all the "Team Jacob" fans like me on Friday, November 11.

Summit Entertainment / Via giphy.com

Damn. I'm never going to get imprinted now.

Taylor told People the pair actually met while he was on hiatus after taking a long break from his acting career. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he said.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out."

It was the Scream Queens alum's sibling who introduced the pair. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A year ago, Lautner proposed to his girlfriend on November 11, 2021. He posted a picture of the moment to his Instagram for the world to see with the caption, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

It was a setting like something out of a YA novel film adaptation. Surrounded by rose petals, candlelight, and a neon sign that read "Lautner" just above a fireplace, Taylor Lautner got down on one knee and proposed to Taylor Dome.

Instagram: @taylorlautner / Via instagram.com

Dome shared a similar photo of her embracing Lautner's face with the caption, "My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Instagram: @taydome / Via instagram.com

But wait — here's what makes Taylor Dome special...

She may not be an international pop star like his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Valentine's Day costars dated for a year.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

And she's not a superhero with powers to control lava like his costar Taylor Dooley from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl...

Miramax Films

But Taylor Dome is a real-life aspiring hero and a registered nurse. After she finished school in 2019, she shared a heartfelt thanks to her now-husband, saying, "Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you’d make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations."

She continued: "Thank you for your calming hugs when I would be getting an anxiety attack. Thank you for supporting me endlessly. You mean the world to me & I wouldn’t be where I am today without you💝"

Instagram: @taydome

I can't believe I'm saying this and closing the book on my happily ever after in werewolf paradise with Jacob Black, but they are a very cute couple.

Seriously, Taylor Dome is not even Team Jacob, and I have receipts . Best of luck, vampire-lover.

Instagram: @taylorlautner

