ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
KOMO News

Former Seattle elephant Bamboo euthanized at Oklahoma City Zoo

The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it has euthanized its oldest Asian elephant who used to call the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle home. Bamboo was 56 years old and had been experiencing declining health due to her age. The average life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47. She arrived...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Coho Saved From Illegal Gillnets Stretched Across Dosewallips R

A man has allegedly admitted to illegally gillnetting coho on the Dosewallips, on the east side of the Olympic Peninsula, and Washington game wardens say that potential criminal charges have been referred to Jefferson County prosecutors. WDFW Police say they received a report last Thursday afternoon, November 10, about a...
BRINNON, WA
KUOW

The secret history of nukes in WA

Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Grinch Hijacks Washington Polar Express Christmas Train

Every Christmas season kids in Washington get excited to ride the official Polar Express Christmas Train located in Chehalis. This year will be different because the Grinch had his own ideas. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train closed this year?. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Different This Year?. The...
CHEHALIS, WA
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington

CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy