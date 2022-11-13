Read full article on original website
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
KING-5
Kitsap Humane Society has been helping people and pets since 1908 - 2022's Best
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Kitsap Humane Society is the winner of Best Place to Adopt a Furry Friend in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. It may be November at the Kitsap Humane Society, but the shelter is overflowing with kittens. "Kitten season, which usually runs from May to...
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom to again decorate Cal Anderson with gifts of scarves, hats, and socks
A Capitol Hill knitting group is growing a new neighborhood tradition “decorating” the hedges near 11th and Denny in Cal Anderson Park with scarves, hats, socks, and other items to keep people warm. The Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom tell CHS this year’s gifts will be hung with...
KOMO News
Former Seattle elephant Bamboo euthanized at Oklahoma City Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it has euthanized its oldest Asian elephant who used to call the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle home. Bamboo was 56 years old and had been experiencing declining health due to her age. The average life expectancy for female Asian elephants is 47. She arrived...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Saved From Illegal Gillnets Stretched Across Dosewallips R
A man has allegedly admitted to illegally gillnetting coho on the Dosewallips, on the east side of the Olympic Peninsula, and Washington game wardens say that potential criminal charges have been referred to Jefferson County prosecutors. WDFW Police say they received a report last Thursday afternoon, November 10, about a...
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Tacoma?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Tacoma?
thurstontalk.com
What To Do with Feral Cats: Joint Animal Services Launches Community Cat Program in Thurston County
Not sure what to do with feral cats in your neighborhood? Maybe you’ve been feeding them but are just tapped out. Maybe it started with one, but now there are six and that’s just too much. Joint Animal Services has adopted a Community Cat Program throughout Thurston County that answers all your needs and saves feral cats’ lives.
‘Turn yourself in’: Victim’s grandfather speaks out to Renton road-rage shooter
SEATTLE — A grandfather is speaking out three days after his 9-year-old grandson was critically wounded in a road rage shooting. Isaiah Johns remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, but his family says he is steadily improving. The driver who shot him during a road-rage incident last...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
waterlandblog.com
South King Fire & Rescue uses creative solutions to rescue CPR victim in Des Moines
South King Fire & Rescue and Des Moines Police crews resorted to using creative solutions after being dispatched on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 for a CPR at a Des Moines residence that is impossible to access via emergency vehicles. It all happened on the waterfront near Des Moines Beach Park,...
capitolhillseattle.com
While SDOT waits for funding, somebody painted a guerilla crosswalk at E Olive Way and Harvard — UPDATE: Washed away
When it comes to moral quandaries in journalism, reporting on guerilla crosswalk installations is up there with secret all-ages music clubs, unauthorized skate ramps, and unofficial dog parks. But you have to figure the Seattle Department of Transportation would catch wind of a guerilla crosswalk on E Olive Way sooner...
Jehovah’s Witnesses community in South Sound rebuilding Kingdom Hall
From actual ashes, a new Kingdom Hall will rise for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the South Sound — a new house of worship where an old one burned. In July 2018, a Kingdom Hall was torched and destroyed, one of several incidents that sent fear through the community. Now,...
The Grinch Hijacks Washington Polar Express Christmas Train
Every Christmas season kids in Washington get excited to ride the official Polar Express Christmas Train located in Chehalis. This year will be different because the Grinch had his own ideas. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train closed this year?. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Different This Year?. The...
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KEPR
Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
