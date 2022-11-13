ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

Trinity football wins first District Title since 2010, 58-27 over Annville-Cleona

By Allie Berube
 3 days ago

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity jumped out to an early lead in the District III Class 2A Championship against top-seeded Annville-Cleona and never looked back on the Rocks way to a 58-27 victory. It’s the Shamrocks first District Title since 2010.

“Some people say we’re ahead of schedule in year 2,” said Head Coach Jordan Hill, in his second season at the helm. “But I say we’re right on time.”

Trinity will now host Friday’s State Quarterfinals matchup.

