Homicide suspect killed by police shot 7 times

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner says an armed double homicide suspect shot and killed by police officers in Toledo had seven gunshot wounds.

Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner, said 24-year-old Prince Jones had abdominal and chest wounds and ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy Saturday, The (Toledo) Blade reported.

Lucas County dispatchers were notified shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a shooting, and officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds in the kitchen of a Toledo home.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later found an armed suspect in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims at Weiler Homes about five miles away in east Toledo. Police said that despite de-escalation efforts, the man emerged holding the weapon, and officers eventually shot him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

Malinda Moore, 28, had a gunshot wound in the neck and Brent Roscoe, 36, was shot seven times, including two gunshot wounds in the abdomen and another in the chest, the deputy coroner said. Both deaths were also ruled homicides.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as is standard practice, and body camera and other footage will be released at a news conference “in the near future,” officials said.

