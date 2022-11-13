Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
KFOX 14
Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
KFOX 14
5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
KFOX 14
Should El Paso give up no-kill ambitions?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's time to talk about dogs and cats. Primarily, the fact that they are all over the place, especially feral cats that are overrunning entire neighborhoods. This cat problem in particular has become such a problem in El Paso. I think it's time to...
KFOX 14
Marathon Petroleum awards matching funds to 10 nonprofits as part of 2022 EP Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Marathon Petroleum will announce a donation of matching funds to 10 local nonprofit organizations to advance their impact, mission, and programs as part of the 2022 El Paso Giving Day. The nonprofits include Bowie High School Garden, Celebration of Our Mountains, Desert Spoon Food...
KFOX 14
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso oposses $18 million proposed rate increase by Texas Gas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is contesting the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one extensive service area by Texas Gas Service. The proposal could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with...
KFOX 14
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto coming to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Joe Gatto, mostly known for his appearance on "Impractical Jokers," is headed to the El Paso. He will be performing "Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy" in El Paso on January 22, 2023 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre . Tickets go on sale Friday at...
KFOX 14
El Paso Locomotive to lose head coach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The head coach for El Paso Locomotive FC is leaving after his first season with the El Paso team. The announcement was learned Tuesday. John Hutchinson, who is the head coach and technical director, is expected to leave after he helps with player recruitment and the coach hiring process for the 2023 season.
KFOX 14
El Paso prepares to handle people on streets without shelter during cold months
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — This cold weather can be deadly for people sleeping on the streets. The city of El Paso is taking steps to help homeless people during the cold, Nicole Ferrini, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer said. “The first and I think the most important...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
KFOX 14
Some people want county's $100 million certificates of obligation to be put up for vote
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
KFOX 14
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
KFOX 14
New mayor of Vinton sworn in on Monday
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mayor for the village of Vinton was sworn in on Monday. Rachel Quintana was sworn in during a special council meeting at the Vinton City Hall. Quintana replaces Manuel Leos who had been the Village of Vinton Mayor since 2016. “I want to...
KFOX 14
Colder air brings Winterlike weather to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. KFOX14 made its way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
KFOX 14
Husband of El Paso child daycare employee arrested, accused of indecency with a child
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of indecency with a child by contact. Officers arrested 66-year-old Mark Rotz on Monday. Rotz is the husband of a child daycare employee at Tessy's Home Day Care. The day care is located at the 3400 block of...
KFOX 14
All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KFOX 14
How does NM test for potential hazards before cannabis products hit the market?
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico legalized the use of cannabis for any adult 21 and older earlier this year. Currently, there are 507 dispensaries operating in the state, according to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. With a focus on getting dispensaries open, some business owners feel regulations in the state don’t always ensure the products hitting the market are of high quality.
KFOX 14
El Paso County moves forward with proposed funding for 'infrastructure, investment needs'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County commissioners voted on two items Monday that could bring improvements to county facilities that would address "infrastructure and quality of life needs." On Monday, El Paso County commissioners court unanimously approved to adopt its first major capital plan that addresses a...
KFOX 14
UTEP Rifle team records a season high aggregate
EL PASO, TEXAS — The UTEP Rifle team excelled the 4600 barrier by recording a season-high aggregate of 4604 behind TCU (4723) on Sunday at the TCU Rifle Range. The team members recorded new season-highs in both disciplines, 2280 in smallbore and 2324 in air rifle. Morgahn Warner led...
Comments / 0