ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notre Dame football: Navy's Ken Niumatalolo credits Fighting Irish after battle to the end

Notre Dame still has a chance to make a New Year's Six bowl even though the College Football Playoff is out of reach, and the Fighting Irish avoided what would have been a brutal upset loss Saturday at Navy. Coach Marcus Freeman led his team to a gritty 35-32 win over the Midshipmen, surviving coach Ken Niumatalolo's well-known, triple-option offense that often gives Power Five programs headaches.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Top-five guard Hannah Hidalgo signs with Notre Dame

The 2023 class will be one to remember for Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey, who added the No. 5 recruit in the group on Tuesday. Guard Hannah Hidalgo has signed with the Irish, becoming the third player to make the pledge to Notre Dame in the last week. She chose to make South Bend her home over Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and UCF.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Weather Report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the season in South Bend. If you thought the wind was nuts when Clemson came to town — can I one up you with projections of wind chill temperatures in the teens?
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame

Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student

The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
Centre Daily

Couple switched up their Powerball routine and won big in drawing in Maryland

A Maryland couple has a lottery-playing routine: when the Powerball jackpot gets big enough, the wife goes out and buys a ticket. But ahead of the historic Nov. 2 Powerball drawing with a top prize of around $2.04 billion, the North Potomac couple had to switch things up when the wife didn’t have time to grab tickets, the husband told Maryland lottery officials, according to a Nov. 14 news release.
MARYLAND STATE
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Centre Daily

‘Felt like we were bombed.’ Fire and then explosion rocks Maryland apartment complex

An explosion rocked an apartment complex in Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 16, causing a partial building collapse, heavy fire conditions and multiple injuries, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story apartment building in Gaithersburg, located about 25 miles north of Washington, D.C.,, around 8:40 am following reports of a blast, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department said on Twitter.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WNDU

Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night

ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Rounds of lake effect snow

The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon ( a melting lull), followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy