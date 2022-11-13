ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Jarvis Robertson Returns to WVTM as Sunday AM Anchor and Reporter

Jarvis Robertson is joining Birmingham, Ala., NBC affiliate WVTM as a Sunday morning anchor and weekday reporter. Robertson will co anchor alongside Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his understanding of the stories that matter to so many of our viewers will be an invaluable resource,” news director Baylor Long said. “Our Sunday morning viewers will enjoy waking up with Jarvis, and I have no doubt that his professional demeanor and amicable personality will forge a positive relationship with the people of central Alabama.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Caretaker of historic church says education key to preservation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bethel Baptist Church is a centerpiece of the struggle for civil rights in Birmingham. From 1956 to 1961, it was the headquarters of the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights. And like so many Black churches across the then-segregated south, one of the few places of refuge from the cruel indignities of Jim Crow laws.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Should it stay or should it go?

One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
PELHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham City Schools approves program to help students with math

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Last week, the State Department of Education released its 2022 list of "failing schools." Of the 79 schools listed in the state, 13 are Birmingham City Schools and five in Jefferson County Schools. Over the past three years, the report shows a 35% decline in Birmingham schools. However, seven made it off the list.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 exciting openings including The House of Found Objects

I love Birmingham because there’s always something exciting happening, like these businesses coming to town. From an eclectic cocktail bar to heart-racing mountain bike trails, read on to learn all about what’s open and coming soon to The Magic City. 1. The House of Found Objects | Downtown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
birminghamtimes.com

Uptown Jazz Lounge Opens in Birmingham

Uptown Jazz Birmingham’s only jazz lounge, founded by four locals, Rod Conwell, Patrick Chatman I, Patrick Chatman II and Larry Forest, opened October 27 at 2250-B 9th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The four owners created Uptown Jazz to bring back the magic of the jazz joints that were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Missing Cullman County teenager located

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

