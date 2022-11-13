Jarvis Robertson is joining Birmingham, Ala., NBC affiliate WVTM as a Sunday morning anchor and weekday reporter. Robertson will co anchor alongside Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his understanding of the stories that matter to so many of our viewers will be an invaluable resource,” news director Baylor Long said. “Our Sunday morning viewers will enjoy waking up with Jarvis, and I have no doubt that his professional demeanor and amicable personality will forge a positive relationship with the people of central Alabama.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO