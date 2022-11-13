Read full article on original website
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
AdWeek
Jarvis Robertson Returns to WVTM as Sunday AM Anchor and Reporter
Jarvis Robertson is joining Birmingham, Ala., NBC affiliate WVTM as a Sunday morning anchor and weekday reporter. Robertson will co anchor alongside Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his understanding of the stories that matter to so many of our viewers will be an invaluable resource,” news director Baylor Long said. “Our Sunday morning viewers will enjoy waking up with Jarvis, and I have no doubt that his professional demeanor and amicable personality will forge a positive relationship with the people of central Alabama.”
wbrc.com
Agreement reached to keep Magic City Classic at ‘The Old Gray Lady’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Budget and Finance Committee of the Birmingham City Council voted Monday to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field – at least for the next four years. The “Old Gray Lady” has been the home of the Magic City Classic since 1940, and...
wvtm13.com
Caretaker of historic church says education key to preservation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bethel Baptist Church is a centerpiece of the struggle for civil rights in Birmingham. From 1956 to 1961, it was the headquarters of the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights. And like so many Black churches across the then-segregated south, one of the few places of refuge from the cruel indignities of Jim Crow laws.
Magnolia Elementary student wins 2022 AEA Be A Champion and Read Contest
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Education Association (AEA) announced that a Magnolia Elementary School (MES) student is the Alabama winner of the 2022 AEA Be A Champion and Read Contest. With the help of the University of Alabama’s mascot, Big Al, MES recognized Caleb Woods from Tiffany Reed’s First Grade class during […]
wvtm13.com
Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
wvtm13.com
Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City Schools approves program to help students with math
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Last week, the State Department of Education released its 2022 list of "failing schools." Of the 79 schools listed in the state, 13 are Birmingham City Schools and five in Jefferson County Schools. Over the past three years, the report shows a 35% decline in Birmingham schools. However, seven made it off the list.
Bham Now
7 exciting openings including The House of Found Objects
I love Birmingham because there’s always something exciting happening, like these businesses coming to town. From an eclectic cocktail bar to heart-racing mountain bike trails, read on to learn all about what’s open and coming soon to The Magic City. 1. The House of Found Objects | Downtown.
thehomewoodstar.com
Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School
The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
WATCH: Tracey Grissom speaks from prison 10 years after killing ex-husband in Tuscaloosa County
A decade after the death of Hunter Grissom, Tracey agreed to talk with CBS 42's Andrea Lindenberg.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
wvtm13.com
Artist gifting keepsakes to veteran families honored with award ahead of Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Larry Lebeda was honored with the "Soaring Eagle" award ahead of the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham for his work making replica figures of veterans. Watch the video above for more.
birminghamtimes.com
Uptown Jazz Lounge Opens in Birmingham
Uptown Jazz Birmingham’s only jazz lounge, founded by four locals, Rod Conwell, Patrick Chatman I, Patrick Chatman II and Larry Forest, opened October 27 at 2250-B 9th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The four owners created Uptown Jazz to bring back the magic of the jazz joints that were...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Missing Cullman County teenager located
UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
