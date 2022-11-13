ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday night

By Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash Sturday night that left one woman dead.

According to reports, the crash happened around 11:48 p.m. near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Vaile Avenue. North County Precinct officers responded to the call. Upon arrival, officers found a crash involving two vehicles.

An investigation revealed that a man driving a Buick Lacrosse was travelling northbound on Halls Ferry Road approaching Vaile Avenue when he crossed into southbound traffic, hitting the victim as she was travelling southbound driving a Hyundai Sonata.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for life-saving treatment, but succumbed to her injuries and later died. The driver of the Buick suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis County Police Department urges you to call them at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

