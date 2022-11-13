ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor

View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily

Packers Cut Losses, Release Amari Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a curious decision in the third round. He not only drafted receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up to get him. The Packers needed a true slot receiver but, at 5-foot-9 1/2, Rodgers was short – very short – by team standards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Takk McKinley to Practice Squad

Another former member of Dan Quinn's defense is reuniting with him. The Dallas Cowboys signed Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. ESPN was the first to report the news. McKinley, who just turned 26, was drafted in the first round by Quinn and the Falcons in 2017 and played in Atlanta until 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises

You may have heard this before, but the Houston Texans failed to capitalize on opportunities and lost yet another game. This time, it was a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants. Early in the season, when the team was losing games despite having fourth-quarter leads, we were hearing from coach Lovie Smith and others how close the Texans were to be a competitive squad.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

State of the Colts’ Defense: Secondary

When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts, adversity seemed more of a mountain than anything resembling an obstacle. It’s been a whirlwind for Indy. Defense travels, they say. No matter the weather, the players, or the stadium, a great defense will prevail. With the team starting abysmal on offense,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Daniel Arias, Wide Receiver, Colorado Buffaloes

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jonathan Taylor Climbs Colts’ Record Book En Route to AFC Player of Week. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues marching through the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Eagles Sign Linval Joseph, Place Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR

PHILADELPHIA – Help for the Eagles’ ailing run defense is on the way after the team agreed to sign veteran Linval Joseph to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Just as Joseph enters the picture, however, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu appears headed to Injured Reserve per NFL Media. He had played all nine games and his snaps were on the rise after Jordan Davis was placed on IR.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Role Model for Kids With Diabetes

BALTIMORE — Mark Andrews fully understands the challenges of dealing with diabetes. Andrews is a Type 1 diabetic but that has not stopped him from accomplishing his dreams as a tight end for the Ravens. Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, recently hosted an awareness...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Steelers Open Week 11 With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are slightly banged up as they begin preparation in Week 11 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Leaving Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Mike Tomlin highlighted four injuries will deal with throughout the week. Running back Najee Harris is nursing knee discomfort that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE
Centre Daily

Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump

Matt LaFleur didn’t bother going home Sunday night after the Green Bay Packers snapped their longest losing streak since 2008 by rallying for an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He simply didn't have time. LaFleur had to start preparing as soon as possible for a Thursday night game...
