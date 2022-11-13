He's irrelevant who cares if he hurt Republicans, he hurt America in general. So what needs to happen is Justice, #Trump4Prison2024
Been saying he's been hurting the Gop for years now! Time to get rid of him and ban him from further hurting the Republican party.
Well Trump lost the house in 2018. And then he lost the Senate, and the House, and the Presidency in 2020. Dems flipped a republican Senate in 2022 thanks to Trump's horrible candidate. Ummm yeah.. Well Trump lost the house in 2018. And then he lost the Senate, and the House, and the Presidency in 2020. Dems flipped a republican Senate in 2022 thanks to Trump's horrible candidate. Ummm yeah.. Trump is hurting the Republicans. However, who cares? The Republicans are scared to death of Trump. They get what they deserve until they grow a spine and stand up to him.
Related
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms
CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News
Here's how you know Donald Trump is afraid of Ron DeSantis
When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Ivanka Trump is 'done' with DC and 'would never' go back to being her father's senior adviser, sources tell CNN
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
Democrat beats Trump-backed election denier in key Michigan race
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump Hit With Dumpty Trumpty Nickname, The MAGA Tears Are Delicious
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Former Speaker Paul Ryan Blames Dismal GOP Midterms On 'Trump Hangover'
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 24