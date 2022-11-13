Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn football: Opelika-Auburn News swipes Bryan Harsin for lack of humility
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee, a man no one can confuse with a fan of the last Auburn football coach, took a shot at currently unemployed Boise native Bryan Harsin on Twitter for his lack of humility. Harsin, of course, was fired unceremoniously on Halloween with a press release...
247Sports
Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams
Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn quarterback out for remainder of 2022 season, per report
Auburn will be without the services of T.J. Finley for the rest of the 2022 season, according to a report from 247Sports. Finley joined Auburn after spending the 2020 season at LSU, where he threw 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in, coincidentally, 5 games. He appeared 9 times for Auburn in 2021 primarily as the backup to Bo Nix, leading a game-winning drive against Georgia State after Nix was benched. Finley later started the final 2 games of the regular season, plus the Tigers’ bowl game, after Nix suffered an ankle injury.
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum says Cadillac should be candidate for HC
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl
The battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama will be seen at a familiar time.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic, Greg McElroy weigh in on Auburn coaching search
One of the biggest topics across college football as of late has been the Auburn coaching search after the program parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this year. College football analysts Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy recently weighed in on where things stood with the search and who the top candidates should be.
Prattville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Autaugaville High School basketball team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
fox44news.com
No. 3 UMHB to host first round playoff game
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After winning their 18th-ASC title, UMHB earned the right to host the NCAA First Round and will face Huntingdon College on Saturday, November 19th at 12 p.m. The Crusaders are 2-0 all time against the Hawks, with playoff wins in 2015 and 2019.
Phenix City, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Jefferson Davis High School basketball team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Montgomery, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Robert E. Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Union Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Smiths Station High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
WSFA
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
WTVM
Dreary Tuesday, Wet at times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy on this Tuesday. Drier and turning colder the rest of the week. Temperatures stay significantly cooler than average through at least early next week. Cloudy, gloomy and rainy at times on this Tuesday. While the most widespread rain was probably before...
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
Alabama’s capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools
Two high schools in Alabama's capital, a hub of the civil rights movement, will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders.
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
