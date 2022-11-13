ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Gus Malzahn weighs in on state of Auburn, Cadillac Williams

Gus Malzahn keeps tabs on his former program at Auburn even though he is at UCF, as his former assistant Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to their first win in his interim tenure. With Auburn firing Malzahn’s successor Bryan Harsin in the middle of Year 2, je was going to be asked about things on The Plains at some point. Speaking with Chris Vannini of The Athletic regarding a story around UCF, Malzahn was asked about the current state of things at Auburn, as the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn quarterback out for remainder of 2022 season, per report

Auburn will be without the services of T.J. Finley for the rest of the 2022 season, according to a report from 247Sports. Finley joined Auburn after spending the 2020 season at LSU, where he threw 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in, coincidentally, 5 games. He appeared 9 times for Auburn in 2021 primarily as the backup to Bo Nix, leading a game-winning drive against Georgia State after Nix was benched. Finley later started the final 2 games of the regular season, plus the Tigers’ bowl game, after Nix suffered an ankle injury.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains

Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic, Greg McElroy weigh in on Auburn coaching search

One of the biggest topics across college football as of late has been the Auburn coaching search after the program parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this year. College football analysts Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy recently weighed in on where things stood with the search and who the top candidates should be.
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Prattville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Autaugaville High School basketball team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
PRATTVILLE, AL
fox44news.com

No. 3 UMHB to host first round playoff game

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After winning their 18th-ASC title, UMHB earned the right to host the NCAA First Round and will face Huntingdon College on Saturday, November 19th at 12 p.m. The Crusaders are 2-0 all time against the Hawks, with playoff wins in 2015 and 2019.
BELTON, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Phenix City, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jefferson Davis High School basketball team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Union Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Dreary Tuesday, Wet at times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy on this Tuesday. Drier and turning colder the rest of the week. Temperatures stay significantly cooler than average through at least early next week. Cloudy, gloomy and rainy at times on this Tuesday. While the most widespread rain was probably before...
COLUMBUS, GA

