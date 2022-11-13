money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that inflation is currently costing California residents hundreds more each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)

3 DAYS AGO