Social Security increases by over $140 each month

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that inflation is currently costing California residents hundreds more each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)
How much more will Social Security pay California residents in 2023?

Home buyers get 10% down payment assistance with CA Forgivable Equity Builder

STATEWIDE – As of November 2022, interest rates are still sitting over 7% – impacting affordability, however, there’s a program available to help buyers bring down the cost of getting into a home. California Housing Finance Agency’s (CalHFA) Forgivable Equity Builder Loan provides homebuyers a forgivable loan up to 10% of the purchase price of a home to use for the down payment.
