Social Security Taxes: What to Expect and How To Reduce Your Bill
There's a decent chance that many Social Security recipients will be paying more taxes on their benefits this year than in years past because of a confluence of events, a situation which might...
Social Security increases by over $140 each month
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that inflation is currently costing California residents hundreds more each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)
How You Manage Your Social Security Account Affects Spousal Benefits in 3 Ways
Social Security is designed to support workers and their families by providing a guaranteed source of lifetime income for those who meet certain criteria. As such, they are a critical piece to your...
How much more will Social Security pay California residents in 2023?
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Are you or a loved one on Social Security? Well, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)
When will you get your Inflation Relief payment in California?
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Millions of people in California are waiting for their Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050. Well, if you don't receive it in the next few days, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California.
California residents are paying $800 more each month due to inflation
money out of walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You know you're spending more each month due to inflation, but do you know how much? According to a recent survey, the average amount individuals are spending each month in California is $800 higher than was spent in January 2021. This amount totals out at over 9,476 more per year. (source)
Home buyers get 10% down payment assistance with CA Forgivable Equity Builder
STATEWIDE – As of November 2022, interest rates are still sitting over 7% – impacting affordability, however, there’s a program available to help buyers bring down the cost of getting into a home. California Housing Finance Agency’s (CalHFA) Forgivable Equity Builder Loan provides homebuyers a forgivable loan up to 10% of the purchase price of a home to use for the down payment.
