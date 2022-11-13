Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
Shanahan: Shocked if ‘first-time offender’ Greenlaw suspended
Not even 24 hours after stating he was perplexed by the Dre Greenlaw ejection in the 49ers’ 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, Kyle Shanahan remains puzzled about the decision. “It's similar to how I felt yesterday,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday after watching the...
Lions know Giants will try to wear them down with star RB Saquon Barkley
ALLEN PARK -- Saquon Barkley played only 15 games through the previous two seasons. But that isn’t stopping the New York Giants from unrelentingly pounding the rock with their star running back, and Barkley isn’t showing signs of slowing down, so why should they?. Barkley leads the NFL...
Video Of Jimmy Garoppolo Sitting Courtside and Loving Him Some Warriors Dancers
San Francisco 49ers players, Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, sat courtside for Monday night's Warriors vs. Spurs game. At one point cameras caught numerous dancers greeting the 49ers QB, as he greeted them all with a smile... (The Spun)
Why Are SF’s High School Football Playoffs on a Thursday Afternoon?
Unlike most of their counterparts from around the Bay Area, San Francisco public school athletes won’t get to play postseason football games in front of packed crowds on Friday night. The Academic Athletic Association (AAA), which serves as the sporting arm of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD),...
