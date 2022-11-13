Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
MMA Junkie Radio #3311: UFC 281 reaction, remembering Anthony Johnson, more
Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,311, the fellas unpack all things UFC 281 – from Alex Pereira’s to Zhang Weili’s title win and much more – and share their memories of Anthony Johnson after the sudden death of the former UFC title challenger Sunday.
Centre Daily
Nevada suspends Ilir Latifi three months, sets precedent for athletes competing with non-disclosed injury or illness
The Nevada Athletic Commission now has precedent when it comes to disciplining fighters who compete injured or ill but do not disclose their health ailments. On Wednesday, the NAC suspended UFC heavyweight Ilir Latifi for three months after he competed Oct. 1 at UFC Fight Night 212 with a possible staph infection. Latifi revealed the ailment in his in-cage interview and said he fought with a swollen leg and fever.
Comments / 0