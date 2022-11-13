The Nevada Athletic Commission now has precedent when it comes to disciplining fighters who compete injured or ill but do not disclose their health ailments. On Wednesday, the NAC suspended UFC heavyweight Ilir Latifi for three months after he competed Oct. 1 at UFC Fight Night 212 with a possible staph infection. Latifi revealed the ailment in his in-cage interview and said he fought with a swollen leg and fever.

NEVADA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO